Governement to Develop Eight New Cities

By Sumana Das

Kolkata, February 3rd, 2021: Central Government has decided to develop eight new cities to meet the demand of urban expansion, announce by a senior official on Tuesday.

On the 15th Finance Commission, set up by the government, an outlay of Rs. 8,000 crore has been recommended for developing new eight cities in eight states.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra commented that the ministry will come out with a detailed framework for executing the first-of-its-kind greenfield project.

“We will create a system on how to develop new cities. The government will work out the framework that may take six months or even one year,” he added.

He also mentioned that in the country no new cities have come up for many years, emphasizing that the Finance Commission has granted Rs. 8,000 crore to make that happen.

According to ministry, Rs, 1,000 crore will be available for each city.

“The country needs new cities, unless we get planned cities, there would then be outgrowth,” he mentioned.

Census town may be considered for the new project. However, there is no clarity yet as the project at its initial stage.

Mishra said Census town is an area with a population of more than 5,000 and a population density of over 400 per square kilometres, and wherein more than 75 per cent of male are engaged in non-agricultural work.

While the framework for the new cities will be worked out later, Mishra pointed out that there are such areas that exist just outside the jurisdiction of a city administration.