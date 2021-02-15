By Trisha saha

Itwas the Grand Launch of Mekhla Dasgupta’s album “Naivedya” “নৈবেদ্য”.

There are a total 5 songs in total and 4 renowned music directors like Indraadip Dasgupta, Ranajoy Bhattacharya, Biswarup Ghosh and Kapil Chatterjee are associated with this project.

“Tui Asbi Kobe Bol” is the first song from the album which has been released. The other songs will come out in the coming weeks.

The images of all the Music Composers and Lyricists in the album art are hand drawn by Mekhla Dasgupta herself.

Mekhla Dasgupta along with Indraadip Dasgupta, Ranajoy Bhattacharya, Biswarup Ghosh, Kapil Chatterjee, Shieladitya Moulik, Anasua Choudhury, Nilanjan Ghosh, Shaheb Chattopadhyay, Ritam Sen, Krishnarjun Mukherjee, Sampayan Chakraborty, Subhadeep Sarkar and other eminent personalities were present at the launch.

Mekhla Dasgupta said, “The essence of life for me revolves around Music & Arts. I cannot imagine my existence without them. I do however am a firm believer of God and most importantly I believe that a living god resides within every individual. To present an offering to these beautiful gods, I have prepared 5 songs as flowers in a garland. These are my, Mekhla Dasgupta’s most precious offerings as an artist and lifelong devotee of all music loving gods around the world.”

The album is having total 5 songs the songs are:-

NAIVEDYA

নৈবেদ্য

1. Tui Asbi Kobe Bol

তুই আসবে কবে েল

Music: Indraadip Dasgupta

Lyrics: Ritam Sen

Guitar: Raja Chowdhury

Violin: Rohan Roy

Sitar: Rahul Chatterjee

Programming, Mix- Mastering: Amit Chatterjee

Studio: IDP studio

2. Swapno Periye

স্বপ্ন পেবিব়ে

Music, Lyrics, Arrangement & programming: Ranajoy Bhattacharjee

Guitars: Ritaprabha Roy

Recorded at Fusion Pro Studio

Mixing and Mastering: Anirban Ganguly

3. Utola Haowa

উতলা হাও়ো

Music & Lyrics: Biswarup Ghosh Dastidar

Arrangement, Programming: Partho Paul

Flute: Sushanta Nandy (Bubai)

Mix-Mastering: Amit Chatterjee

Recording Studio: Gaanbajna

4. Raater Chadore

িাবতি চাদ্বি

Music- Kapil Chatterjee

Lyrics: Krishnarjun Mukherjee

Arrangement, Programming: Subhadeep Sarkar

Harmonica: Shubhranil Sarkar

Mix- Mastering: Amit Chatterjee

Recording Studio: Violina

5. Jodi konodin

যবদ্ পকাৈবদ্ৈ

Music: Mekhla Dasgupta

Lyrics: Sampayan Chakraborty

Arrangement, Programming: Subhadeep Sarkar

Guitars: Raja Chowdhury

Violin: Rohan Roy

Recording studio: Violina

Mix-Mastering: Amit Chatterjee

Here is the promo:-

http://https://youtu.be/Ob_R7_klS9o