By Trisha saha
Itwas the Grand Launch of Mekhla Dasgupta’s album “Naivedya” “নৈবেদ্য”.
There are a total 5 songs in total and 4 renowned music directors like Indraadip Dasgupta, Ranajoy Bhattacharya, Biswarup Ghosh and Kapil Chatterjee are associated with this project.
“Tui Asbi Kobe Bol” is the first song from the album which has been released. The other songs will come out in the coming weeks.
The images of all the Music Composers and Lyricists in the album art are hand drawn by Mekhla Dasgupta herself.
Mekhla Dasgupta along with Indraadip Dasgupta, Ranajoy Bhattacharya, Biswarup Ghosh, Kapil Chatterjee, Shieladitya Moulik, Anasua Choudhury, Nilanjan Ghosh, Shaheb Chattopadhyay, Ritam Sen, Krishnarjun Mukherjee, Sampayan Chakraborty, Subhadeep Sarkar and other eminent personalities were present at the launch.
Mekhla Dasgupta said, “The essence of life for me revolves around Music & Arts. I cannot imagine my existence without them. I do however am a firm believer of God and most importantly I believe that a living god resides within every individual. To present an offering to these beautiful gods, I have prepared 5 songs as flowers in a garland. These are my, Mekhla Dasgupta’s most precious offerings as an artist and lifelong devotee of all music loving gods around the world.”
The album is having total 5 songs the songs are:-
NAIVEDYA
নৈবেদ্য
1. Tui Asbi Kobe Bol
তুই আসবে কবে েল
Music: Indraadip Dasgupta
Lyrics: Ritam Sen
Guitar: Raja Chowdhury
Violin: Rohan Roy
Sitar: Rahul Chatterjee
Programming, Mix- Mastering: Amit Chatterjee
Studio: IDP studio
2. Swapno Periye
স্বপ্ন পেবিব়ে
Music, Lyrics, Arrangement & programming: Ranajoy Bhattacharjee
Guitars: Ritaprabha Roy
Recorded at Fusion Pro Studio
Mixing and Mastering: Anirban Ganguly
3. Utola Haowa
উতলা হাও়ো
Music & Lyrics: Biswarup Ghosh Dastidar
Arrangement, Programming: Partho Paul
Flute: Sushanta Nandy (Bubai)
Mix-Mastering: Amit Chatterjee
Recording Studio: Gaanbajna
4. Raater Chadore
িাবতি চাদ্বি
Music- Kapil Chatterjee
Lyrics: Krishnarjun Mukherjee
Arrangement, Programming: Subhadeep Sarkar
Harmonica: Shubhranil Sarkar
Mix- Mastering: Amit Chatterjee
Recording Studio: Violina
5. Jodi konodin
যবদ্ পকাৈবদ্ৈ
Music: Mekhla Dasgupta
Lyrics: Sampayan Chakraborty
Arrangement, Programming: Subhadeep Sarkar
Guitars: Raja Chowdhury
Violin: Rohan Roy
Recording studio: Violina
Mix-Mastering: Amit Chatterjee
Here is the promo:-