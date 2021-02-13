Grandfather sold the house to teach his granddaughter to study, now spends day and night in the car. Elderly auto driver sells house to fund granddaughter’s education | national

Grandfather saved his house to fulfill his granddaughter’s dream

#Mumbai: Elderly driver Desraj … drove the car all day, slept in that car at night. Because? Desraj, a resident of Maharashtra, has no home! He has saved his home to fulfill his granddaughter’s dream! But even then, Desraj has a big smile on his face, no complaints, no complaints … Fida netizens in his vitality too! After Desraj’s story came to light on social media, they also want to help the old man and his family.

Life was not kind to Desraj! Two sons died a few years apart. The elder John left home for work 6 years ago, and never returned. His body was later recovered. The youngest son also committed suicide two years after this incident. Then the responsibility of two daughters-in-law and grandchildren fell on Desraj alone. With was the cost of treatment of the sick wife. Desraj drove an auto in Khar area of ​​Mumbai. He earns tens of thousands in a month. Of this, Rs 6,000 is spent on the education of the grandchildren. 6 members in the house. The family was somehow running on the remaining 4,000 rupees! But the problem is when Desraj’s eldest granddaughter wants to go to Delhi to do B.Ed course after doing well in Class XII. Desraj knew, he could not afford to be sadha! So he was forced to sell the roof over his head! With that money he sent his granddaughter to study and sent the rest of the family to a relative’s house in the village and Desraj’s new address is Auto!

In the words of the old Desraj, “All troubles are erased in an instant when the granddaughter called and said that she was first in class.”

Published by:Rukmini Mazumder First published:February 13, 2021, 8:11 PM IST

