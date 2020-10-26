Greenply celebrates the spirit of Durga Puja, initiates “Spot the Virashield” campaign to usher in the festive season

Ushering in the spirit of festivity, Greenply Industries, one of India’s largest interior infrastructure brands with over 30 years of experience in manufacturing a comprehensive range of plywood, block boards, decorative veneers, flush doors, and other allied products, announced their “Spot the Virashield” campaign for the Durga Puja. The campaign will be initiated across the seven days of Durga Puja and will involve both offline and online activation.

The year 2020 has been difficult for everyone around the globe, with people still facing economic hardship and battling to survive this pandemic era. This year, Durga Puja brings with it a ray of hope to win against all odd, with Ma Durga bestowing its positive spirit amongst all to fight this pandemic. With this campaign Greenply aims to usher in the positive spirit amongst all Kolkatans and encourage them to have a safe Durga Puja by maintaining all the social distancing protocol.

Keeping in mind the current situation, “Spot the Virashield” campaign has been designed to highlight

Greenply’s new offering of zero emission plywood with antiviral and antibacterial protection. The larger than life installation of the shield will help to reach out to the mass with the message of Greenply’s promise to deliver environment friendly products to its consumers. The campaign aims to engage the audience on the benefits of using zero emission plywood with Virashield protection. There will be assured prices when one spots, clicks, shares the Virashield installation picture along with tagging Greenply on their social media handle.

Speaking on the initiative, Mr Sanidhya Mittal, Joint Managing Director – Greenply Industries Ltd said “This year, the Durga puja celebration will be very different from the previous years. The health of our consumers being a top priority for us, we decided to come up with this activation to usher in the festive spirit amongst everyone. It is through festivals like these that enable us to do something more for our consumers and be able to connect with them on a very meaningful way. We would want everyone to enjoy in this festivity by adhering and maintaining all the safety norms mentioned by the authority. I wish everyone a happy and safe Durga Puja”.

The campaign would be spread across the seven days of Durga Puja. Every post uploaded with the Virashield on the social media would win assured rewards like Amazon gift voucher. A total of 500 awards will be given out and the winners will be declared post Durga Puja.