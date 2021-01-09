Grover Zampa Vineyards adds first-ever, Syrah-Grenache blend to its iconic La Reserve range

India’s most awarded wine producers and pioneers of wine-making – Grover Zampa Vineyards, kickstarted the new year in style with the launch of India’s first-ever Syrah-Grenache blend. This red wine blend is extremely popular from the southern Rhone valley in France, south of France, Spain, and the new world regions of Australia. The wine has been blended and matured according to La Reserve standards which is the flagship reserve wine from Grover Zampa’s stable. The La Reserve was first conceptualized in association with Michel Rolland in 1995 and released in 1998. Syrah-Grenache is the latest edition of this iconic range. The wine has the majestic dark purple color tone and is matured in French Oak barrels and exhibits a powerful bouquet of blackberry, pepper, and floral aromas. It is layered with notes of black cherry, vanilla, spice, and oak-derived flavors which are supported by rich textured and firm tannins.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Vivek Chandramohan, Chief Executive Officer says, “At Grover Zampa Vineyards, we are constantly innovating and launching new wines for evolving Indian palates as consumers are getting aware about internationally known varieties and brands. This is the first time in India, any winery has produced this internationally acclaimed blend. The wine is also India’s largest exported reserve wine. We now have 4 still wines and 1 sparkling in La Reserve’s stable, each with a distinct character, grape variety, and maturity to cater to varied palates of wine connoisseurs. The last edition being Fume Blanc to the range in December. Keeping up with long-standing tradition and passion for La Reserve range, the wines are made from a handpicked selection of some of our oldest Syrah and Grenache vines.”

La Reserve Syrah-Grenache combines grace, splendor, and complexity on the palate! This full-bodied wine pairs well with barbecued and grilled red meats, stews, recipes with mushroom and pepper sauce. It also goes well with Indian cuisines like lamb kebabs, mutton biryani, and mildly spiced curry dishes.

Price and Availability:

City Price Availability Mumbai Rs 1150/- Across all retail stores, hotels, and restaurants New Delhi Rs 1190/- Bengaluru Rs 1225/-