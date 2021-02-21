Gujarat: ‘Assault’ on RSS worker; 7 detained

Seven persons were detained from Chachar village in Kodinar of Gir Somnath on Sunday, following an alleged assault on a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker on Saturday night.

According to police, on Saturday night when RSS worker Jignesh Chauhan arrived in Chachar village along with two others to attend a funeral, he was attacked a dozen men from another community.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Rahul Tripathi, superintendent of police, Gir Somnath, said, “The RSS worker was at a house in Chachar village where the funeral was being held. Chauhan said in his complaint that when he stepped out of the house, he was allegedly assaulted by a mob of 10-12 persons who threw stones at him, injuring him. Taking cognizance, police have lodged a case of attempted murder under Indian Penal Code section 307 against 12 persons. We have detained seven accused till now. “Further investigation is on.”

Security was tightened in the Chachar village on Sunday. “We have ample police bandobast in the village and a march was also conducted. Efforts are being made to ensure that no untoward incident takes place, ”said an officer at Kodinar police station.

Raj Shekhawat, president of Gujarat Karni Sena, demanded justice for the injured RSS worker and said, “We demand justice for our brother who has been attacked in Kodinar. If the police and government are unable to provide us security then Karni Sena will take matter in their own hands. “