Gujarat Covid vaccination drive: Over 85% healthcare, frontline workers received their first shot, says Govt

Over 85 per cent of those registered for the state Covid-19 The vaccination drive in each of the two categories of healthcare workers and frontline workers have been inoculated with their first shots, the state health department said on Monday.

The Center has notified states to get ready for the third phase of vaccination, targeting those aged above 50 years.

However, as per Gujarat Immunization Officer Nayan Jani, no official communication has been received regarding when the elderly population would receive their first shot in March. “We have only been told to be ready, we do not know yet when the third phase vaccination will start.”

As per Jani, of the approximately 4.80 lakh registered healthcare workers, “more than 4.15 lakh have received the first shot and nearly 66,000 have received the second dose.”

Meanwhile, the nearly five lakh frontline workers registered for the drive in Gujarat – which began on January 31 – around 4.30 lakh have already been covered, added Jani.