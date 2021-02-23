Navigation
Gujarat Local Body Election Result, Gujarat Nagar Palika Election / Chunav Result 2021 News
Gujarat Local Body Election Result, Gujarat Nagar Palika Election / Chunav Result 2021 News

Gujarat Civic Polls 2021 LIVE Updates: Voting underway, 2,276 candidates in fray A woman leaves a voting center in Naranpura, Ahmedabad on Sunday. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Voting for general elections to six municipal corporations in the state – Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar – saw a tardy pace and low turnout on Sunday.

As per the official website of the Gujarat State Election Commission (SEC), the six municipal corporations reported an average of 43% voting. State Election Commissioner Sanjay Prasad said that polling has ended peacefully without any major untoward incident.

Ahmedabad saw the lowest voters’ turnout at 39.54% while Jamnagar witnessed the highest turnout of 52.49%. Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Vadodara and Surat, Jamnagar registers highest turnout, Ahmedabad lowest witnessed 47.27%, 46.67%, 45.48% and 45.09% voting respectively.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

