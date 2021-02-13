Navigation
Gunman Attack in Rohtak College: Gunman Attack in Rohtak College Wrestling Arena, 5 crime
Gunman Attack in Rohtak College: Gunman Attack in Rohtak College Wrestling Arena, 5 crime

3 min read


Rohat was attacked by a gunman in the college wrestling arena.

Sudden gun attack on college wrestling arena. The shadow of the US is in Haryana. Five people, including a female coach, were killed in the firing.

# Rohtak: Sudden gun attack on college wrestling arena. The shadow of the US is in Haryana. On Friday, a miscreant entered the gymnasium of a private college in Rohtak, Haryana and fired randomly. Five people, including two female coaches, were killed in the firing. Several others were injured in the shooting. Initial investigations led police to speculate that the deadly attack was the result of an old feud between the two coaches.

Mehtar Singh Akhra is near Rohat Jat College. According to local sources, the shooting took place in the arena due to an old dispute between the two trainers. The shooter was also an instructor. Return attacker since the shooting. Police and forensic experts are investigating the incident. According to police sources, the five people killed in the incident were Manoj Kumar, a resident of Sonipath and his wife Sakshi. Another female wrestler from Uttar Pradesh, Puja, coach Satish Kumar and Pradeep Malik died. The injured are undergoing treatment at PGIMS Hospital, Rohtak. Among the injured is a three-year-old child.


Police recovered the bodies and sent them for autopsy. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment. They are undergoing treatment there. Rohtak Superintendent of Police Rahul Sharma said, ‘The victims are undergoing treatment. A special police team has been formed to start investigation into the whole incident. So far no concrete information has come to light as to why this happened. “

Published by:Shubhagata Dey

First published:February 13, 2021, 11:00 AM IST

