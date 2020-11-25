HAFELE OPENS ITS VERY FIRST EXPERIENCE CENTRE FOR ITS“LOOX RANGE” OF FURNITURE LIGHTING SOLUTIONS

Häfele’s global brand, Loox, has become the pioneering brand in furniture lighting across the world, today. In India, the brand enjoys a special position among Architects, Designers and Interior Contractors who are now increasingly using light and light concepts while designing home and interior furniture. The Loox brand is backed by years of technological know-how and expertise; and it offers the widest range of lighting solutions in the Indian Market today. Last year, Häfele launched its 5th generation of lighting solutions at the ACETECH Exhibition in Mumbai, offering customers a new level of light integration in furniture that was never seen before.

The company has recently opened its very first Loox Experience centre in the city of Ahmedabad on 31st October 2020. Located at Loox Experience Centre, 103, Shilp The Address, Shilaj Circle, Thaltej, Ahmedabad or Contact Mobile no. +91 99099 14753/ +91 98250 24753. This state-of-the-art facility has further strengthened the company’s commitment to the Loox Brand in India and offers an ideal environment for patrons, clients and customers to experience functionality and seamless technology of the Loox Furniture Lighting Solutions.

Spread across 800 square feet of floor space, the Loox Experience Centre is an exclusive Häfele showroom that has been opened in collaboration with one of the company’s biggest Lighting Distributors – Luxus Lighting Solutions – in Ahmedabad. Conceptualized to offer a practical and hands-on experience, the showroom showcases a series of product displays that have been designed as real-time application modules, executing latest trends as well as offering real functionality to customers.

Mr. Sunil Punia, Business Head of Häfele’s Lighting Vertical, says – Furniture Lighting concepts can be best understood in real-time set-ups where interior experts can touch, feel, and experience and then visualize their designs effectively. The Loox Experience Centre in Ahmedabad offers just that. Over the years, we have realized that there is a fair bit of educative convincing needed when it comes to furniture lighting concepts, here in India. Although the use of lights in furniture is gaining popularity gradually yet decisively, it is still a concept that doesn’t come organically in the process of designing furniture. We believe that with a state-of-the-art experience centre like ours, we will be able to realistically convey the many benefits (in form, function and design) that lighting offers to the constructive use of different furniture units. We plan to open 2 more experience centres like this one soon – one in Surat and one in Indore.

The Loox Experience centre at Ahmedabad, showcases all types of furniture and linear light applications including Horizontal and Vertical Wardrobe lights; drawer, cabinet and under-cabinet lights in kitchens, Pop-up boxes, TV back panel and showcase lighting in living rooms, bed-board, skirting and ceiling lighting in bedrooms; niche lighting and integrated sound & light vanity mirrors (the Aquasys range) in Bathrooms; together with a complete range of profile collections and other solutions. Customers can also enjoy a host of services at this experience centre like Light planning and designing, try-and-buy (Mock ups) services, free installation guidance or installation services at nominal charges.

So, visit Häfele’s newly opened Loox Experience Centre, located at 103, Shilp The Address, Shilaj Circle, Thaltej, Ahmedabad-380059