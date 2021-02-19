Navigation
‘Happy to see Aryan Khan and Jahnavi at auctions’: Juhi Chawla welcomes ‘KKR kids’ to IPL Auctions 2021
2 min read


At the Indian Premier League 2021 Auction on Thursday, Kolkata Knights Riders’ co-owner Shah Rukh Khan may be missing in action, but his son Aryan Khan more than made up for his absence. Marking his first appearance at the auction table, Aryan was seen sitting next to actor Juhi Chawla’s husband Jay Mehta. Jahnavi Mehta, daughter of Juhi and Jay, was also present at the auction table.

A proud parent and entrepreneur, Juhi Chawla took to Twitter, where she shared a screengrab of Aryan and Jahnavi sitting with the other members of the management team of their franchise. Sharing the picture of their young brigade, Juhi wrote, “So happy to see both the KKR kids, Aryan and Jahnavi at the Auction table ..”

For this year’s IPL auction, SRK and Juhi took a backseat. Both, Aryan and Jahnavi were seen involved in the proceedings of the auction as Jahnavi became one of the youngest bidders in the history of IPL.

Just as Juhi shared this image, social media went into frenzy seeing Aryan Khan looking like a young SRK and sharing the same mannerisms as his famous father.

Many Twitter users started pointing out the striking resemblance between the father and son. After snapshots of Aryan sipping coffee and flipping his hair went viral, fans started asking, “Are you sure it’s Aaryan and not @iamsrk?”

Many also wrote, “It’s time to handover the charge with new generation, both look great!” one user wrote; “That’s another hit Jodi in the making… on the cricket board,” another wrote.

