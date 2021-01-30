Harassment of patients is not tolerated if there is a health partner card, warn private hospitals. patient negligence will be strictly prohibited if they are under swasthya sathi scheme warns firmed hakim | kolkata

Firhad Hakim, chairperson of the board of directors of the municipality, gave a clear message to the representatives of the hospital authorities at the meeting that strict action would be taken against the concerned hospital if the patients were rejected.

#Kolkata: There have been allegations for several days that many private hospitals in Kolkata are returning patients despite having health partner cards. In this context, the Kolkata Municipality called an emergency meeting on Saturday with the authorities of all the private hospitals and nursing homes in Kolkata and gave a strong message.

Firhad Hakim, chairperson of the board of directors of the municipality, gave a clear message to the representatives of the hospital authorities at the meeting that strict action would be taken against the concerned hospital if the patients were rejected. Can’t wait for approval. The patient should start treatment as soon as he has a health partner card. In front of all private medical centers, a board should be put up saying that the health partner card is applicable.

During the important meeting of the day, the representatives of the hospital authorities also raised some issues. Some say patients are coming to the super specialty hospital with a health partner card to treat a slight fever. On the one hand, the pressure of the patients in Kolkata, on the other hand, the beds are getting full due to the patients coming from different districts. As a result, many dying patients often do not get treatment. Firhad Hakim was offered on behalf of the hospital authorities, there are many private medical colleges. This situation can be avoided by following specific guidelines in this case. There are many treatments whose costs have been allocated for having a health partner card. But the representatives of the hospital presented it to Firhad Firhad Hakim at the meeting saying that it was almost impossible to get treatment from the allocated money.

Hospitals have to face various harassments even though they do not have access to the medical companion card for several other diseases like cataract surgery. Many such important issues have been discussed in today’s meeting. The meeting also directed the hospitals which are still not providing services despite having health partner cards to provide services immediately. After the meeting, Firhad Hakim said, “No excuses will be tolerated regarding medical treatment of people.”

Hospitals must provide services only if they have a health partner card. Firhad Hakim also assured the representatives of the hospital authorities about the problems raised by the hospital representatives on this day and said, “The main issue for us is human health service.” It is time to answer whether there is any work in this day’s administrative medicine to prevent patient harassment.



VENKATESWAR LAHIRI

Published by:Shubhagata Dey First published:January 30, 2021, 10:22 PM IST

