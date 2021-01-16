Hardik, Krunal Pandya’s father passes away

By Trisha saha

Indian cricketers Hardik and Krunal Panday’s father passed away at the age of 71 on Saturday morning due to a cardiac arrest. Himanshu Pandya suffered a heart attack and could not survive.

Hardik, who had returned home after limited over series against Australia last month, was as home at the time of his father Breathing his last. Elder brother Krunal , who was leading the Baroda team in ongoing Syed Mushtaq Trophy, has also left the tournament mid-way to reach back home.

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan took to tweeter and paid their condolences.

“Heartbroken to hear about the demise of Hardik and Krunal’s dad. Spoke to him a couple of times, looked a joyful and full of life person. May his soul rest in peace. Stay strong you two. @hardikpandya7 @krunalpandya24” tweeted by Virat Kohli

“Remember meeting uncle for the first time at motibagh. He was so keen for his sons to play good cricket. My condolences to you and family. May god give you strength to pass through this difficult time @krunalpandya24 @hardikpandya7” tweeted Pathan, himself a former Baroda captain

May god give his soul rest in peace and strength to the family.