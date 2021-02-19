Navigation
Haryana BSEH DElEd first, second year re-appear exam dates announced
National News

Haryana BSEH DElEd first, second year re-appear exam dates announced

Haryana BSEH D.El.Ed exam 2021: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has released the dates for the first year and second year D.El.Ed re-appear examinations. The first year re-appear exam is scheduled to be commenced from March 2, and will be continued till March 15. The exam will be held in both morning and afternoon shifts –from 9.30 am, and another from 2 pm respectively.

The candidates can download the admit card through the website- bseh.org.in. The exam was earlier scheduled from February 19, but was canceled due to administrative reasons.

BSEH D.El.Ed datesheet: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – bseh.org.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click the link ‘Date Sheet for D.El.Ed Exam March-2021’

Step 3: A new window will open. The date sheet for both batches will appear

Step 4: Download the datesheet.

The D.El.Ed is a two-year program to train teachers. Differently abled candidates – visually-impaired, dyslexia and spastic, speak and hearing impaired, and permanently disabled candidates – will get service of amanuensis and extra time of 20 minutes in an hour in each exam.

.



