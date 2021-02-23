Haryana minister Anil Vij meets Nadda, Rajnath Singh, raises eyebrows

Haryana’s Home Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday met BJP president JP Nadda and Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi. Although Vij claimed that he met both the leaders to discuss state-specific and his constituency’s issues, he said that “detailed discussions were also held regarding the ongoing political environment in Haryana and other issues”.

Vij met Nadda at the BJP headquarters and Singh at his residence. Vij has had a very close relationship with Nadda for a long time. While Nadda was the national president of Yuva Morcha, Vij had worked with him as president of Haryana Yuva Morcha.

In the wake of the ongoing farmer agitation, several BJP and JJP leaders in the state have been facing public wrath. The Congress has been slamming the ruling BJP-JJP government in multiple public meetings.

Regarding his meeting with Nadda, Vij told the mediapersons, “Detailed discussions were held on various issues regarding party structure and ongoing political developments in the state.”

Leader of opposition and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has already announced that he would be moving a no-confidence motion in the budget session of Haryana Vidhan Sabha. “Indian National Congress shall move a no-confidence motion against the government after the Governor’s address and the party would also bring a private member Bill to amend the APMC Act and add the provision of guarantee of MSP for the farmers in the budget session of the Haryana Assembly, ” Hooda said on Tuesday.

Commenting on Hooda’s repeated announcements regarding no-confidence motion, Vij said, “First of all, Hooda should get confidence within his own party. If we look at the pictures of Congress leaders sitting together, one person is facing east while the other is facing west. The Congress party does not have confidence in itself. As far as Haryana is concerned, they can bring any such motions. We shall make them bite the dust. ”

About his meeting with Singh, Vij said, “Discussions were held on the project of civil airport in Ambala cantonment under Udaan-3. Earlier, an in-principle approval was given to share the Air Force airstrip with the civilian aircraft. But for constructing the civil airport terminal, land is required that is currently the defense area. Thus, I have requested the defense minister that a team of officers be constituted so that a chunk of land can be identified on the ground and further development on the project takes place. As such, Ambala has already got the flight routes from Ambala to Lucknow and Ambala to Srinagar. ”