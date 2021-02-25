Have audio proof against Rakesh Singh: BJP leader held in drugs case

BJP youth leader Pamela Goswami, arrested in a drugs seizure case, told mediapersons on Thursday that she has audio evidence against party colleague Rakesh Singh. Goswami also clarified that she has not leveled allegations against senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya and other party leaders.

Goswami, whose police custody was extended to March 6 by a court here, shouted from the police van: “Rakesh Singh has conspired against me. It was his man who placed drugs in the car. He was after me since I didn’t reciprocate and started harassing me. He physically abused me and even threatened to throw acid on my face. I have all the audio evidence. “

Rakesh Singh, West Bengal state committee member of the BJP and convener of the party’s basti (slum) cell, was arrested on Tuesday after Goswami accused him of hatching a conspiracy to frame her in the drugs case. Singh is in police custody till March 1.

“Why was he (Singh) running away from police if he was innocent. He was interested in me. I was avoiding him. Following this, he started threatening me in different ways. I tried to file a complaint but he threatened me that he would kill my dear ones, ”Goswami said.

“I have no complaint against other BJP leaders. I have no allegations against Kailash Vijayvargiya… I had a clear idea from February 1 that either a drug or arms case was being conspired against me, ”said Goswami, who was arrested along with two others on February 19 after police recovered 76 grams of heroin from their car in New Alipore.

Goswami said she was “satisfied with the investigation of Kolkata Police.” “I have full faith in them that they will investigate it thoroughly,” Goswami said before being whisked away.

Meanwhile, sources in Kolkata Police said they have recovered some audio clip and other evidence from Goswami’s mobile phone. Her call records are also being examined, they said.