Have not learned to lose, says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on Sunday asserted that she will not be afraid of any intimidation and her party will not be defeated as the state gears up for the Assembly elections.

“Let there be a challenge in 2021, let us see whose strength is more. There will be only one game in 2021 and I will be the goalkeeper in that match and want to see who wins and who loses. We have not learned to lose and they won’t be able to defeat us, ”Banerjee said without naming the Opposition.

“Some leaders from Delhi are saying that they know how to break the spine of some Bengalis. I will dare them to do it. They made attempts to do it earlier and even today. But don’t try to intimidate us with jail. We have fought against guns and are not afraid of fighting against rats. As long as there is life in me, I will not be afraid of any intimidation. It is not easy to break our spine and gouge our eyes, ”Banerjee said at an event here on the occasion of International Mother Language Day.

“My mother tongue Bangla has taught me to fight like a tiger and not to be afraid of rats,” she said, maintaining that she can speak so loudly and with pride because of the sweetness and beauty of the Bengali language.

Asserting that she will raise the slogan “Joy Bangla”, Banerjee said: “I love Bengali language and respect other languages ​​too. Why should I say Bangal and not Bangla? ”

The Chief Minister said that her government’s proposal to change the name of West Bengal to ‘Bangla’ has been lying with the central government for four years. She questioned whether the proposal is not finding favor because there is a Bangladesh.

We are a state and that is a country, there is Punjab in Pakistan and there is Punjab in India also, ”she said, wondering what problem is there in changing the state’s name to ‘Bangla’.

Banerjee said the state can also be called “Bangla Pradesh” like Andhra Pradesh or Himachal Pradesh.

“The Center has adopted a step-motherly attitude towards Bengal. They have deprived Bengal and insulted the Bengalis, ”she added.