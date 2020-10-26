HDFC Bank creates largest String art 3D structure under Festive Treats

With a view to encourage local art and crafts, HDFC Bank today unveiled

a String Art structure created by local artisans in Kolkata. The weave art created with threads of

coloured wool is one of the largest String Art 3D structure being attempted by the Bank. The

structure has been accepted as a record attempt of ‘Largest 3D String Art’ in India book of

records.

On the auspicious day of Maha Shasti (6 th day of Navarati), the structure was unveiled for public

viewing at Dumdum Park Bharat Chakra Puja Pandal in Kolkata. It was inaugurated by Mr

Sandeep S Kumar, Branch Banking Head – East, HDFC Bank along with Mr Pandit Ajay

Chakrabarty, renowned Hindustani Classical Vocalist and Mr Bishwadeep Roy Chowdhury,

Editor-In-Chief, India Book of Records.

The three dimensional structure design has been created by students of Indian Art College,

Kolkata. The artwork is first painted on a plywood frame with nails on the outlines of the design.

Then coloured wool threads are taken around in interlooping to create the art work. The string art

characterizes the common weaving art of West Bengal. Artisans from North 24 Pgs and Nadia

districts were employed to complete the final art work.

As per the guidelines received by India book of records, the minimum criterion for record is to

create and display 3D string art of 9ft by 5 ft. The 3D structure size created by the Bank is 12ft by

8ft.

Further under Sustainable Livelihood Initiative (SLI), the bank has been promoting work by local

artisans by providing financial assistance, livelihood skillsets training and market linkages in

West Bengal. For example, under SLI, we have funded more than 10,000 households involved in

Tant (Cotton) manufacturing across more than 175 villages in 2 districts (North 24 Pgs and

Nadia) and conducted more than 1,500 Financial Literacy programs.

“This year, given the circumstances, the objective is to infuse a sense of optimism and belief that

we shall overcome the odds. It is reflected in our #FestiveTreats campaign and also in the 3D

string art structure, which we have unveiled for public today. This work of art symbolizes hope

and optimism. This art structure is part of our effort to appreciate and encourage the rich tradition

of art and culture prevalent in the state,” said Mr. Sandeep S Kumar, Branch Banking Head –

East, HDFC Bank.

In West Bengal, the bank has a network of 261 branches and 531 ATMs.