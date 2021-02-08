He has made a habit of lying, Mamata replied to the Prime Minister Mamata Banerjee Alleges That Narendra Modi is Lying | kolkata

Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised his voice against the state government at a meeting in Haldia on Sunday

#Kolkata: Arriving in Haldia on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged that farmers in the state were being deprived of financial benefits under the Krishak Samman Nidhi project for the state government. The Prime Minister even assured that all arrears would be settled by the decision taken at the first cabinet meeting on coming to power in the state.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee replied to the Prime Minister within 24 hours On this day, the counter-prime minister was ridiculed as a ‘liar’ “Narendra Modi has always been in the habit of lying,” he said during a question-and-answer session in the Assembly. They have created a separate portal. 6 asked us to verify We have already sent two and a half lakh verifications to 6 lakh farmers What else can I do? ‘

At the same time, he said, the state government wants share farmers and field laborers to benefit from the Centre’s project The Chief Minister also attacked the Center with the relief of Amfan He alleged that after Amfan, the Center had given only Rs 1,000 crore to the state In Mamata’s words, “I have never seen such a ruthless government.”

Standing in the assembly, the Chief Minister said in an aggressive tone, “Bangla is their target. But Gujarat will not rule Bengal.



<!–

Loading…

–>



Somraj Bandopadhyay

<!– bharat matronay static ads start

bharat matronay static ads end –>



Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published:February 8, 2021, 2:25 PM IST

<!–



First published:

–>