By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

19th National Conference, AAICON, 2022, was organised by the Acupuncture Association of India (AAI), on 3rd and 4th December, 2022, at Dr. Triguna Sen Auditorium, Jadavpur University campus, Kolkata. Nearly 250 participants from various states of India, and abroad participated in the conference, where nearly 50 scientific papers were discussed, the notable topics being acupuncture in post- COVID complications, acupuncture for management of varicose veins, acupuncture for chronic allergic rhinitis, asthma, acupuncture in ankylosing spondylitis, acupuncture in fertility and sexual dysfunction problems, some newer techniques of acupuncture therapy, acupuncture in arthritis of joints, cosmetic acupuncture, and so on.

The conference was inaugurated by Mr. Zha Liyou, Consul General of Chinese Consulate, Kolkata, Prof Suranjan Das, Vice-Chancellor of Jadavpur University, Prof Dr. Debashis Bhattacharya, Director of Medical Education of W.B. government, and Dr. Siddhartha Niogi, Director of Health Services, W.B. Govt. The key-note address was delivered by Dr. Mrigendranath Gantait, President, AAI, on the topic, “Medicine in future”.

Acupuncture Association of India (AAI) is the national organisation of acupuncture practitioners having more than 600 members. AAI is one of the founder members of World Federation of Acupuncture-Moxibustion Societies (Beijing headquarters).

Acupuncture therapy was introduced to India by Dr. Bejoy Kumar Basu in this city of Kolkata in 1959. He had established the Acupuncture Association of India (AAI) in 1977. He was its lifetime founder president, and had donated his residence and his savings to the Government of West Bengal for the development of acupuncture. AAI holds regular scientific conferences and symposia to have academic exchanges among members. They publish the Journal of Acupuncture Association of India (JAAI) regularly since 1980.

The Dr. B.K. Basu Memorial Research & Training Institute of Acupuncture, situated in his house, was inaugurated by the Former Chief Minister, Jyoti Basu, in 1990. This is the sole government institute of acupuncture in India.

Acupuncture therapy received legal recognition in West Bengal, through The West Bengal Acupuncture System of Therapy Act, 1996, which was the first of its kind in India. There are government acupuncture clinics in the districts and the sub-divisional hospitals of West Bengal. World Health Organisation (WHO) promotes and practices acupuncture in more than one hundred countries of the world.

Acupuncture is an age old traditional art of healing. Simple, and effective, this very low-cost therapy has no untoward side effects. It acts through the body’s own intrinsic mechanism of nerve-endocrine-immune network. The diseases that are treated by acupuncture are osteoarthritis of joints, rheumatoid arthritis, spondylosis of cervical & lumbar regions, low back pain, sciatica, periarthritis of shoulder(frozen shoulder), bursitis and synovitis like tennis elbow, dequervan’s disease, headache, migraine, neuralgias, sprain (soft tissue injury in sports), post-plaster stiffness, chronic bronchitis, bronchial asthma, sinusitis, chronic tonsillitis, hyperacidity and peptic ulcer, chronic colitis, paralysis(hemiparesis, paraparesis), facial paralysis, painful menstruation, pelvic inflammatory disease, gangrene (Burger’s & Raynaud’s disease), insomnia, addictions, to name a few.

This conference emphasized on the publicity and awareness of acupuncture, urging the government to support the promotion of the acupuncture system of therapy in the government sector for the benefit of the common people.