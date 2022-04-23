AOPASS 2022 – a two-day orthopaedic conference on Pelvis and Acetabular surgery

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

AOPASS 2022, a two-day conference on Pelvis and acetabular trauma hosted for the Association of Indian Pelvic and Acetabular Surgeons, focuses on pelvic & acetabular trauma, since this is known to be the most challenging topic in management of complex trauma.

150 surgeons participated in the said conference from all over the country, who analyzed on various surgical techniques of fixing the challenging fractures and other bone health problems. Foreign faculty, Professor Carlos from Argentina was present physically at the conference along with the other eminent faculties from US, UK and Thailand who joined in virtually.

Two workshops scheduled in this conference, are taking place at R G Kar Medical College and at KPC Medical College. CMRI (Calcutta Medical Research Institute) is hosting live the surgeries which are beamed at Hotel Hindustan International, the venue of the conference.

The young pelvic and acetabular surgeons who are the flag bearers of future trauma surgery, is being taught by their superiors on how the best clinical outcome could be achieved for safe surgical approach, as well as how to apply plates and screws accurately in various regions of the pelvis and acetabulum.



Dr. Rakesh Rajput, Director & HOD, Orthopaedic Surgeon, CMRI is in the opinion that pelvic and acetabular trauma is more common in young people, who have fallen from a great height or have been a victim in a car accident and are primarily fit and active. He says that it is absolutely essential to give them a good quality of life through excellent clinical outcome using advanced surgical techniques and skillset.

The acetabular fractures are complex and it involves pelvic ring fractures which are extremely difficult, more such conferences with upcoming experts is supposed to give a new perspective in the field of orthopaedics which will immensely help the victims to recover and lead a perfect life.

