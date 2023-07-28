Dava India announces Project Sanjeevani in Kolkata to facilitate access to high quality affordable medicines!

Dava India Generic Pharmacy, India’s largest private generic pharmacy retail chain (a brand of Zota Healthcare Ltd), has announced the launch of Project Sanjeevani – a specialized franchise model tailor-made for West Bengal &set to be introduced across 400+ areas of West Bengal.

The initiative is aimed at providing affordable medicines to the masses while also generating employment and helping generate income across these villages. Speaking at the occasion, Dr Sujit Paul – the Group CEO, Zota Healthcare; said, “Currently Dava India has 30 outlets spread across West Bengal, and 650 outlets across India. Our plan is to increase our footprint to reach every village of West Bengal, followed by the opening of 1000 outlets across India within this financial year. Project Sanjeevani will not only facilitate access to high quality affordable medicines for the 7 crore+ masses of West Bengal, but also bring smiles to households by generating employment in rural corridors of West Bengal.” Dava India has revolutionized the Indian healthcare scenario by providing high-quality generic medicines at affordable price. Dava India Generic Pharmacy offers a comparative cost benefit of savings upto 90% on your medicine bills. Since its launch in 2017, Dava India Generic Pharmacy has instituted more than 650 retail outlets with 75 lakh happy customers across the length and breadth of India, and is growing. The combined experience and expertise of Dr Sujit Paul has helped Dava India speed up growth and business plan and penetrate in West Bengal, the eastern part of India by setting up and operating Dava India stores. Other than generic medicines, Dava India offers a wide range of over 2200 products in OTC, Cosmetics, Gym Supplements, Nutraceuticals, Ayurvedic, Surgical, Panchagavya and exclusive co-branded Khadi India products. The brand also makes high end premium products available and accessible to all at affordable price points.

