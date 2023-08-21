August 21, 2023

Health Pods now available at Flipkart Health+ seller premises in Kolkata

 Flipkart Health+, the digital healthcare marketplace platform of India’s homegrown Flipkart Group, is pleased to announce the arrangement of hPods by a few sellers on its platform at their premises. Flipkart Health+ sellers in Kolkata Healthbuddy Khardah Medical and Healthbuddy Ultadanga Medicare, have collaborated with India Health Link Private Limited, to launch the automated hPods (Health Pods).

The hPod is a non-invasive, digitally integrated health kiosk that empowers individuals to screen 20 non-invasive vital health parameters without any support from paramedics. The health parameters that can be screened through the ATM size automated health kiosk include ECG, blood pressure, temperature, Body mass index (BMI), pulse, Body Mineral Content (BMC), Mineral & Protein Content, Skeletal Muscle Mass & more. The screening is conducted in five minutes, and the individuals get an instant report. The entire process places paramount importance on privacy & the hPod does not retain any user data. Only the individual, upon using the hPod, gains access to their health data via the report generated.

Based on a physician assessment of the report, the individual can use the Flipkart Health+ application to order prescribed medicines.

Pranav Saxena, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Flipkart Health+, said, “Flipkart Health+ strives to support the government’s mission to provide universal access to healthcare. It invests heavily in innovative ways to provide healthcare services in an omni-channel model using technology. The launch of the hPod in different locations in West Bengal underscores the vision of Flipkart Health+ to enhance the health of a billion lives through affordable, caring, and innovative solutions. Apart from creating awareness about preventive healthcare, Flipkart Health+ endeavours to enable simple, regular checkups for Indians facing chronic ailments. These hPods will strengthen the primary healthcare system in India by empowering individuals to get easy access to quality diagnostic services. We are delighted to collaborate with India Health Link Private Limited and aim to make healthcare services accessible and convenient for all.”

