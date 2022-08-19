Karkinos Healthcare expands its operations in West Bengal through Karkinos App, for better access to cancer care

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

Founded in July 2020, Karkinos Healthcare Pvt Ltd is a technology-driven, oncology focused, managed healthcare platform, which recently launched Karkinos App in West Bengal in the presence of Mr. R Venkataraman, CEO and Founder, Karkinos Healthcare and Dr. Akhter Jawade, Director East, Karkinos Healthcare at The Peerless Inn, Kolkata.

Karkinos’ mission is to ensure that no one is denied quality cancer care due to lack of access or affordability. The company has partnered with the Tata Group, Reliance Industries, Mayo Clinic (US), Rakuten Medical Inc, Tata Memorial Hospital, Guys and St Thomas NHS Foundation Trust (UK), along with several research collaborations with leading academic institutions in the United States to stay on the cutting-edge of oncology treatment and care.

Karkinos focusses on early detection and right diagnostics using a managed care approach. With the advent of advanced technology, it is possible to receive primary and preventive care with minimal personal visits to a doctor. The company’s digitally-enabled community risk assessment tool, available on Google Play Store and Apple Store, where a series of clinically peer reviewed questions, covering six common cancers, are self-administered to assess if a person is at high cancer risk. They are, then, navigated through Karkinos’ proprietary Command Center. The individuals in need of care are, then, directed to the nearest Karkinos center for consultation and further investigation, as required.

In West Bengal, Karkinos is attempting to reach the maximum eligible population for risk assessment and screening through a variety of mediums, including community outreach through NGOs and like-minded organisations, as well as digital channels.

Karkinos is establishing a Distributed Cancer Care Network in partnership with private and government health facilities for continued care. To seek the help faster and earlier, the availability of the care closer to home will certainly encourage the patients to visit the doctors at the first sign of cancer symptoms.

The key features of Karkinos App are taking risk assessment for six cancer types, namely Breast Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Oral Cancer, Lung Cancer, Colon Cancer and Prostate Cancer, the ability to book a consultation for a general practitioner and oncologist from the app itself, the easy booking of the HPV test for females, the facility of uploading health records at one place in the app for easy access, tele-consultation and for users to see the payment done by them for any services they book through the app, like GP consultation, Onco-consultation, Risk assessment or HPV test booking. Also introducing shortly, are the reports and booking lots of services such as lab tests, chemotherapy, radiology and expert opinion.