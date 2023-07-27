Karkinos Healthcare urges people to quit tobacco, highlights the importance of Screening in defeating cancer on World Head and Neck Cancer Day

Urging the people of West Bengal to quit tobacco to defeat cancer, one of the leading technology-driven oncology platform, Karkinos Healthcare organized an awareness session about different types of head and neck cancer, its symptoms and prevention as well as highlighted the importance of Screening and Early Detection on World Head and Neck Cancer Day at Medella Karkinos Oncology Institute, Kolkata.

Head and Neck Cancer refer to different malignant tumours that develop in or around the throat, larynx, nose, sinuses, and mouth. Smoking, Chewing tobacco or drinking alcohol create the greatest risk for developing head and neck cancer. Passive smoking may also increase the risk of cancer. Head and neck cancer treatment depends on the type, location and size of your cancer. These cancers are often treatable if detected early, and most are preventable. Treatment for head and neck cancers often involves surgery, radiation therapy and chemotherapy.

Cancers of head & neck are a significant problem in the country constituting approximately one-third of all cancer cases. It accounts for 30-40 % of all cancers in male and 11-16% of all cancers in female. Annually over 200,000 cases of head & neck cancers occur in India out of which almost 80,000 are oral cancers. Even though maximum numbers of mouth cancers in males are seen after the age of 50, there is an alarming trend towards younger patient population.

Dr. Akhter Jawade, Director-East, Karkinos Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. said, “Tobacco (both smoking and chewing tobacco) remains the number one lifestyle behaviour responsible for the persistent high incidence of oral and pharyngeal cancers. Although there have been several initiatives taken by both Government and Private sectors to create awareness about the demerits of tobacco but, given the magnitude of the problem, much more is needed to be done to significantly impact on the reduction in the incidences of head and neck cancers in the country. To make sure cancer patients are not left out and get correct and timely consultation, we organize regular Cancer Awareness Programmes to sensitize the public of West Bengal.”

About Medella Karkinos Oncology Institute, Kolkata: Medella Karkinos Oncology Institute is a comprehensive cancer hospital with all facilities under one roof like radiation oncology (Halcyon- Radiation machine), medical oncology and surgical oncology. It is a 50 bedded hospital with fully equipped ICU and OT for handling complicated cancer surgeries backed with an in-house team of experienced Onco-pathologists, technologists and board of advisors.

About Karkinos Healthcare: Karkinos Healthcare is a technology driven oncology focused managed health care platform for early detection and diagnosis of common cancers. The organisation espouses use of a distributed cancer care network, while working with a network of healthcare institutions and domain experts within the ecosystem, with an aim to provide comprehensive cancer care closer to individuals’ homes. To learn more, visit https://www.karkinos.in/about-us/.

