Physical, Mental, Social Health and Nutrition meet to celebrate World Nutrition Day

Anuradha Mukherjee with Mayanka Singhal

Nutrition is a critical part of health and development. Healthy eating is about eating smart and enjoying food. People now a days are more conscious of their lifestyle, health and fitness.

The Chaiwala, hosted a physical, mental, social health and nutrition meet to commemorate the World Nutrition Day, where Nutritionist and Dietician Mayanka Singhal led an interactive session focusing on summer diet and workout routines, especially for youngsters where she explained how nutrition is related to the improvement of physical mental and social health.

The importance of good nutritents in the diet cannot be stated enough for maintaining the body’s overall health and wellbeing, one must pay attention to maintain a healthy lifestyle. A well-balanced diet with regular physical activity is the recipe for good health. Poor nutrition can lead to reduced immunity, impaired physical and mental health development and reduced productivity.

“Focus on achieving health and not a particular size. Strong is the new slim. It is said that, we are what we eat, and that is why we need a good amount of nutrients, vitamins, minerals for our body”, said Nutritionist and Dietician Mayanka Singhal.

“I am glad to be a part of this event because nutrition is extremely important in today’s fast moving life. Being a public personality it becomes important for us to maintain our fitness and for that nutrition plays a very important role. A well-balanced diet with regular physical activity is the recipe for good health”, said popular Indian Actress Anuradha Mukherjee on the occasion of World Nutrition Day.