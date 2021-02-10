heart-of-stone-rare-medical-condition-found-during-autopsy-at-goa, ‘stone heart’, stunned physicians going for autopsy | national

The doctors present were shocked when they went to conduct the autopsy The heart of the dead person has become very hard like a stone The incident took place in Goa

# Panaji: Has your heart turned to stone? Many times we talk like this out of anger and pride However, this time the heart of the human body really matched the stone This rare incident came to light after the death of the 50-year-old man According to paralyzed doctors, it is a rare disease in which the cells of the heart become hard and hard.

An autopsy of an unidentified person was going on The doctors were working there as usual But the doctors present were shocked when they went to conduct the autopsy of the body The heart of the dead person has become very hard like a stone The incident took place in Goa

According to a report in an English medium newspaper, doctors at Goa Medical College can learn about the heart of stone. According to reports, this rare case is due to calcification of heart tissue In this condition, the heart tissue becomes like a stone

Dr. Bharat Srikumar, who was present at the autopsy, said, “The heart became so hard that it looked like a stone. Senior physicians have been advised to conduct a histopathological study of the heart with the help of the pathology department. ‘

The autopsy was performed in July The body was not identified Dr. Bharat Srikumar is a second year PG student of Forensic Medicine at Goa Medical College. Recently, his paper ‘A Heart Set in Stone’ won the first prize at the medical conference Then the rare event came to the fore

Published by:Dolon Chattopadhyay First published:February 10, 2021, 1:17 PM IST

