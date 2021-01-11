Heartfulness Institute to host the National Education Conclave 2021 on 12th and 13th January 2021

The Heartfulness Educational Trust (Heartfulness Institute) is organising virtual a National Education Conclave 2021 on 12th and 13th January 2021 with the theme Re-Imagining University education with a ‘Heart-Centered’ Approach. The University Connect initiative of Heartfulness Education Trust (HET) aimed at promoting integrative, holistic and ‘heart-centered’ education across universities in India, shall also be formally unveiled and launched as ‘HEARTFUL CAMPUS’ during this conclave along with the announcement of the ‘Heartful Campus Awards-2021’.

This Conclave is an attempt to re-kindle a nation-wide dialogue on the idea of integrating University Education with a ‘heart-centered’ and ‘holistic’ approach to inspire a future generation of Indian citizens who are confident, healthy, holistically developed & imbued with an impeccable sense of personal character & values. The central ethos of the event is to inspire young minds to shape their lives through the unwavering guidance of their HEART and evolve as ‘holistically developed’ citizens, with a sound mind, body and character.

The event will be launched on January 12,2021 by Mr. Kamlesh Patel fondly called as Daaji. He will deliver the inaugural conference address as well as conduct a guided Heartfulness Meditation session for all participants.

Commenting on the occasion Daaji said, “the youth is the future of the nation, it is critical and important that the young minds are able to access their inner guidance systems that help them to lead a life based on values. Through a Heart-Centred approach, education institutes can empower and inspire the students towards a path of wholistic development. The launch of ‘Heartful Campus’ heralds a new era in education.”

The conclave offers a rich mix of insights imparted through keynote sessions, panel discussions, exchange of expert opinions and other constructive sessions, delivered by a wide array of decision makers and participants including eminent leaders and professionals representing universities & academia, public policy, government and industry. Some of the eminent thought leaders and speakers who will be participating at the conclave include- Dr Bhushan Patwardhan (Vice Chairman- University Grants Commission- UGC), Dr Pankaj Mittal (Secretary General- Association of Indian Universities), Dr Manish Kumar (CEO- National Skill Development Corporation), Dr Krish Shankar (Global HR Director, Infosys & President- National HRD Network), Shri Ishvar Basavaraddi (CEO- MDNIY and Advisor – Ministry of Ayush), Dr Anil Sahasrabuddhe, Chairman-AICTE, Prof. Ramgopal Rao V, Director- Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, Sanjay Lalbhai, Chairman & Managing Director, Arvind Ltd, Prof Ramnath Narayanswamy, Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, Ronnie Screwvala, Co-Founder & Chairman- UpGrad, Dr James Doty, Founder- Center for Compassion and Altruism, Research and Education (CCARE), Stanford University School of Medicine, Ayonika Paul, Indian Olympic Shooter, Dinesh Nair, Founder Director- Association of Indian Football Coaches (AIFC) and others.

On that note, Mr. Ronnie Screwvala, shared his thoughts, “I am happy with the news that an event on meditative practices for young and old is taking place, something that is so essential for people from different walks of life. The courses of the HEARTFUL CAMPUS program have been designed and developed after detailed research, current dynamics of depression, and anxiety and professional arena. People are going to benefit immensely from the sessions.” –