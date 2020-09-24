Herbalife Nutrition, the global nutrition powerhouse, today announced its association with Sambhav Foundation to support the “Build it Better Program” for women & children across six cities: Coimbatore, Mangalore, Indore, Guwahati, Muzaffarpur, and Patna over the next ten months. The initiative aims to build awareness about the importance of nutrition and menstrual hygiene, maternal healthcare & childcare among adolescent girls and community women through interactive sessions. The program aims to cover 1650 adolescent girls from Class VI onwards and 500 women in each city. Post every session, sanitary napkins will be distributed to the women and adolescent girls.

The nutrition powerhouse is in the 20th year of its business in India and has constantly endeavored to contribute actively to the communities it is present in. The “Build it Better” initiative will address malnutrition, maternal mortality, and menstrual hygiene amongst adolescent girls and pregnant women.

Commenting on the launch of the program, Ajay Khanna, Vice President and Country Head, Herbalife Nutrition, India, said, “Our association with Sambhav Foundation for Build it Better Program is an impactful collaboration that will influence women and girls who are powerful agents of change. They can transform not just themselves, but also their families and their communities. This program will act as an enabler to provide them an environment to understand and manage their health, nutrition, and sanitation confidently, in a private, safe, and dignified manner. Herbalife takes pride in empowering the girls and women and helps them break stigma, taboos, and ignorance to make the right health choices.”

Mrs. Gayatri Vasudevan, Trustee and CEO, Sambhav Foundation said “It is unfortunate that that conversing about menstruation is still considered a taboo in many places in our places especially the rural front. Herbalife Nutrition’s effort’s are truly commendable to not to not only educate the masses about the importance of menstrual hygiene but also to bring about a behavioural change – A change where discussing such an integral aspect of women’s health is normal regardless of gender in society. There is absolutely nothing to be ashamed about and this attitude and confidence will further transform many lives as a chain reaction and break the barrier in the path of menstrual hygiene management.”

Herbalife Nutrition and Sambhav Foundation will conduct sessions on Menstrual Hygiene Management and Nutrition for adolescent girls & Nutrition, Maternal healthcare & childcare for women. The awareness program will be interactive and educate the participants about menstrual hygiene and importance of balanced nutrition through group assignments, role-play activities, real-time community projects, etc. to ensure the participants derive holistic value from the curriculum.