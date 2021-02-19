Here’s the price, features and more details

Italian motorcycle maker Benelli, which is a part of China’s Geely Auto Group, and Adishwar Auto Ride India – Mahavir Group has launched the BS-VI version of the Leoncino 500 in India.

The new BS-VI Benelli Leoncino 500 comes at a starting price of Rs 4,59,900 (ex-showroom India), the company announced in a statement.

The Benelli Leoncino 500 is available in two color options – Steel Gray & Leoncino Red with the Steel Gray color variant being priced at Rs 4,59,900 / -, while the Leoncino Red color will retail at Rs 4,69,900 / -, the statement said .

The bikemaker said that interested customers can book the motorcycle for an amount of Rs 10,000 through the Benelli’s website or by visiting the nearest Benelli India dealership. In addition to this, Benelli will provide a 3-year unlimited kilometer warranty as standard with the new Benelli Leoncino 500.

The new Benelli Leoncino 500 comes with a DOHC, twin-cylinder four-stroke, liquid-cooled, 500 cc engine, which produces a maximum power output of 47.5 PS at 8,500 rpm and maximum torque of 46 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The 8-valve motor is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

The premium bike features a steel trellis frame and comes with 17-inch alloy wheels. The new Leoncino 500 comes with tubeless tires – 120/70-ZR17 section tires at the front and 160/60-ZR17 section tires at the rear.

The motorcycle has front suspension that features an upside-down 50mm fork and a laterally mounted, rebound and pre-load adjustable shock absorber in the rear. The Benelli Leoncino 500 has a 320 mm disc brakes in the front and a single-piston floating calliper with a 260 mm disc at the back with dual-channel switchable ABS.

Speaking about the launch, Benelli India Managing Director Vikas Jhabakh said, “The Leoncino 500 has been very special to us at Benelli as it combines tradition and passion with contemporary design, innovation and performance. The Leoncino 500 is a tribute to the original model, which is a legend of Italian motorcycling that greatly contributed to the history of the brand. “