HERO MOTOCORP BRINGS BACK ‘HERO COLABS’ IN ANENHANCED AVATAR

Aligned with its Mission to “Create, Collaborate & Inspire”, Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, has enhanced its marquee ‘collaborative’ platform – Hero CoLabs – into a crowd-sourcing platform.

Following the roaring success of ‘Hero CoLabs – The Design Challenge’, launched in April this year, the platform will now roll out initiatives across the year, focusing on various aspects of business operations. These will be open to participants across Hero MotoCorp’s global markets, in addition to India.

Kicking-off the new journey is ‘The App Challenge’ which provides an ideal platform to budding programmers, developers, students, fans, and professionals to showcase their technical skills, creativity and designing ability.

As part of the Challenge, participants will be required to re-design the UI/ UX of the Hero Customer App. They will also be required to recommend features to increase engagement on the App. The participants will be judged on two criteria – Interface design and the ease-of-access of existing and new features.

Interested individuals can visit the official website of Hero CoLabs (www.HeroCoLabs.com) to register. The deadline for entry is December 01, 2020.

The Grand Prize for the top three entries from India and across the globe will be the Hero Xtreme 160R*. Special mentions, one in each country, will receive cash rewards. In addition to these prizes, Hero MotoCorp may incorporate the winning ideas/ designs into its future Apps, thus making the experience even more memorable for participants by bringing their vision to reality.

*Hunk 160R in Colombia & Peru and Thriller 160R in Bangladesh.

Hero CoLabs not only inspires the youth across the world to hone their skills, but also propagates the spirit of collaboration. It also puts the winning designs/ ideas in to production for the real-world. The winning designs of ‘The Design Challenge’ – graphics for Splendor+ motorcycle – are already in production and sale across Hero dealerships.

Malo Le Masson, Head of Strategy, Hero MotoCorp, said, “Hero CoLabs is an exciting crowd-sourcing platform, which allows individuals to showcase their skills. This initiative is based on one of the pillars of our Mission – Collaborate. With this stimulating platform, we are providing a stage for creative minds to translate their vision into reality. This is a platform that brings solutions to customers from customers.”

The Winners and Special Mentions will be announced on December 25, 2020 through Hero MotoCorp’s social media platforms.

The first edition of Hero CoLabs – The Design Challenge – received over 10,000 registrations.

After submission of entries on the official website, Hero MotoCorp shortlisted and posted the top 100 designs, 50 in each category, on the website for voting. Participants also had the opportunity to post their designs on their personal Social Media pages to maximize the support for their entries.

The entries jointly received nearly 25,000 votes. Winners were decided on basis of votes received by the entries and points given by the jury consisting of the senior leadership team at Hero MotoCorp. The winners received the Indian Motorcycle of the Year 2020 – Hero XPulse 200 as the grand prize.