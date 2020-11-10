Hero Motocorp continues product blitz during the festive season

Restating its commitment to an exciting and comprehensive premium portfolio, Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, has launched the Xtreme 200S in the BS-VI avatar.

The head turner Xtreme 200S is a striking and powerful chapter in the Company’s well-rounded premium portfolio. Focused on catering to the aspirations of the youth across the country, the Xtreme 200S offers a dynamic combination of performance, styling, and differentiated appeal. Riding on a BS-VI engine with advanced XSens technology, the new Xtreme 200S now comes with an oil-coolerand in a new Pearl Fadeless White color.

The Xtreme 200SBS-VI will be available at Hero MotoCorp showrooms across the country at an attractive price of Rs 1,15,715/-*.

*(ex-showroom Delhi)