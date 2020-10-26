Hero Motocorp launches new edition of the iconic Splendor motorcycle

Aligned with its new Vision and in continuation of its focus on customer-delight and product innovation, Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, has launched a new edition of the iconic Splendor motorcycle – the Splendor+ Black and Accent.

A first-of-its-kind initiative in the motorcycle category, the Splendor+ Black and Accent can be customized with the graphics of customer’s choice at the time of purchase. The unique concept is a result of the company’s innovative ‘Hero CoLabs’ contest. As part of the contest, participants from across the country created graphic design themes for the Splendor+ motorcycle. Out of the thousands of entries, the top 3 designs have been put into production.

These three designs are now available to customers to choose from and have one of them installed on their new motorcycle. Customers can choose to purchase the motorcycle without any graphics as well. Launched on April 7, 2020, Hero CoLabs provided the ideal platform to enthusiasts, brand fans, students and professionals to showcase their creativity and design skills. The Challenge received over 10,000 registrations. The results were announced on May 16, 2020.

Malo Le Masson, Head of Strategy, Hero MotoCorp said, “This is an excellent example of Hero MotoCorp’s new Vision and Mission of moving ahead with a collaborative approach and achieving synergy between the digital and physical world. Within five months, we have put the winning designs, from the contest, into production and made them available to our customers. We will continue to bring more such creative initiatives in the future.”

Splendor+ Black and Accent with Optional Design Themes:

The Splendor+ Black and Accent edition comes in an ‘All-Black’ avatar with black tyres, black engine and black chain cover. The stylish appeal can be further accentuated with a 3D Hero logo, which is available as an accessory.

The Splendor+ Black and Accent will be available at a price of Rs 64,470/- across all Hero MotoCorp dealerships.

*Ex-showroom Delhi

At the time of purchase, customers can choose from three distinct design themes – Beetle Red, Firefly Golden and Bumble Bee Yellow.

The graphic themes are priced attractively at Rs 899/- across the country. Customers can also buy the complete kit including graphics, 3D Hero Logo and Rim Tape at a Rs 1,399/-.