HINDWARE OBSERVES WORLD TOILET DAY WITH A PROMISE OF HYGIENE TO EMPOWER THE GIRL CHILD

Marking The World Toilet Day, Hindware, the leading bathware brand, today launched Build A Toilet, Build Her Future campaign, reiterating its commitment to promoting good health and hygiene in the society.

Introduced under the aegis of company’s’ year-round initiative – Hygiene that Empowers, the campaign focuses on encouraging the girl child to continue schooling by providing access to adequate sanitation infrastructure at schools.

Aimed at addressing the pressing issue of nearly 20 million yearly dropouts by girl students due to lack of proper and private sanitation facilities within the school premises, the campaign is undertaken in a phased manner with a long term vision to be extended to the national level.

In the first phase of the campaign, Hindware has adopted schools across 8 villages in Haryana. As part of the campaign, the company will provide infrastructure and maintenance of toilets, thus enabling and empowering young girls in these villages.

In a bid to create awareness, Hindware has also launched a 360-degree integrated marketing campaign across multiple channels. With the help of a digital film and use of Radio, print media and other mediums to sensitize & encourage people to spread the message and take part in this cause. The film is being released on World Toilet Day – November 19th, 2020.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Sandip Somany, Chairman & Managing Director, Brilloca Ltd. said, ‘Sanitation is central to environmental health as well as to individual health, growth and development. In developing countries like India where lack of access to private and proper sanitization facilities is recorded as one of the top barriers to girls’ education, it is imperative that we work towards providing a conducive environment that encourages continued schooling. Integrating the need of the hour with the nature of our business, we have launched this initiative’.

Being industry thought leaders invested in the design fraternity, the company in its bid to create awareness amongst this set of stakeholders, will host a virtual program Design Her Future. Spanning over three weeks, it will invite entries for sustainable toilet designs from young architects across India. The designs will be judged basis ease of installation and maintenance by an esteemed panel and the winning toilet models will be used across the adopted schools under this initiative.

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Mr. Shashvat Somany, Vice President – Strategy, HSIL said – “As the leader in the bathroom space in India, we felt that we had a responsibility to use our expertise to help spread awareness for this issue and thereby help empower girls across our nation. We have partnered with MA My Anchor, a non-profit organization committed to the welfare of the underprivileged that has been working relentlessly to create awareness and promote girl child education. We, as a socially responsible organisation, are committed to support the community that we are a part of and will actively contribute to change the lives of our community members for the better.”

For more information on this initiative and to join hands for this cause, please visit www.hygienethatempowers.com for more information.