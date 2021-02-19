“Hit Wicket” to host cricket enthusiasts of Kolkata in the shortest month of the year with the “Shortest Price

The strides of Hit Wicket – Multi-cuisine Restaurant and Café gave avid cricket lovers of Kolkata a taste of fine dining along with live cricket matches to enjoy side by side being the first of its kind in Kolkata. As the vaccination drive has been started throughout the country, people are cautiously willing to step out and enjoy meals with family and friends. Thus, Hit Wicket introduced “Shortest Price” for the shortest month of the year keeping in view ongoing India vs England test series.

Going to watch cricket matches with friends and family like before has become a distant dream now. But cautiously stepping out is not an obligation anymore, which makes it the perfect time to visit Hit Wicket without putting a load on your pocket, as the prices have also been slashed to cater to an extended group of customers.

An unbelievable amount of Rs. 599 (Tax inclusive) has been decided for a sumptuous lunch and dinner buffet with a welcome drink, starters, and six varieties of main courses along with two desserts. The buffet will be available till 21st of February 2021 at the Saltlake outlet. This is a perfect time to relish your favourite dishes and watching Kohli & company winning over the ancient rulers. On top of it from 22nd February till the end of this month Hit wicket will cheer for team India with the guests and an exciting gift for the lucky customer each day of the match.