Hon’ble took away all my power, said Shuvendu Adhikari kolkata

The Modi storm will start from today. That is why all the big and small leaders of BJP including Dilip Ghosh and Shuvendu Adhikari appeared in the election meeting of Haldia.

# Yellow: Abhishek Banerjee came to the meeting at the tip of his nose. He has come up with a challenge to stand in Nandigram. Returning to his reply at Narendra Modi’s first election rally in Haldia today, Shuvendu Adhikari said, “I was with that government. Hon’ble took away all my power.”

Today, February 8, is the most important day for the BJP in its fight for possession of Nilbari. Because Modi-storm will start from today. That is why all the big and small leaders of BJP including Dilip Ghosh and Shuvendu Adhikari appeared in the election meeting of Haldia. Modi had just landed at Kolkata airport. And his beloved Shuvendu is rising on the stage. In his usual manner, Shuvendu said that the dream of Haldia development was not successful. The same tune in his desperate words, the next assembly election will have to change. The government will have to create a double engine. Subhendu was also seen throwing development cards. He said, Haldia Nandigram bridge will be built.

Ahead of the Prime Minister’s groundbreaking ceremony in Haldia, Shuvendu said about Tk 70,000 crore has been invested here. Today’s project owes us a lot. Haldia has a future. Further development of Haldia is possible if the state has good relations with the center.

The topic of Abhishek Banerjee’s meeting comes in words. Yesterday, he attacked Shuvendu and said, “Go to your father and tell him that I am standing within five kilometers of the house. Do you have the courage?” Shuvendu said, “You scolded the Hon’ble Prime Minister in Medinipur. And here you are my nephew. This is the culture.” In a fit of rage, he said, “I was with that government. You took away all my power, Hon’ble.”

Modi also praised the central budget on this day. He said that this year’s budget has exceeded the US budget. According to Shuvendu Moin, not a single industry has come to this state because of the industrial policy and land policy of the present government. Besides, he said, this problem will go away when the double engine government comes.

Published by:Arka Deb First published:February 7, 2021, 4:21 PM IST

