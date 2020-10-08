HONOR Expands Wearables Portfolio; Launches HONOR Watch ES and HONOR Watch GS Pro in India

HONOR, a leading global technology brand for youth, today announced the launch of two new smartwatches – HONOR Watch ES and HONOR Watch GS Pro in India.

The HONOR Watch ES is designed for the go-getters and brings 4.16cm (1.64”) AMOLED Touch Display, 12 Animated Courses, 95 Workout Modes and a lot more features at the most affordable price in its segment. The HONOR Watch GS Pro, meant for the adventurers and urban explorers, offers upto 25-Days of Battery Life and is India’s 1st Pro-grade smartwatch that features 14 Types of MIL-STD-810G tests, Bluetooth Calling, GPS Route Back amongst other unique features.

Made for Go-getters, the HONOR Watch ES ensures that one can achieve all health and fitness goals in style. Its 4.16cm (1.64″) AMOLED Touch Display delivers vivid visuals and spectacular 70% Screen-to-Body Ratio lets you see more at a glance. Powered with 12 Animated Workout Courses and 44 Animated Exercises, one can skip going to the gym and get professional guidance right at home! The HONOR Watch ES can Fast Charge up-to 70% in just 30 minutes and the 95 Workout Modes ensures that all of your activities are covered making you Fit, Fierce and Fabulous and turn heads as You Go!

On the other hand, the rugged HONOR Watch GS Pro comes packed with powerful features such as upto 25-days Battery Life, 14 Types of MIL-STD-810G Tests, GPS Route Back, Bluetooth Calling and SpO2 among others. Resonating its theme “Dare to Explore”, the smartwatch is a rallying call for the urban explorers to take up their next big adventurous challenge and embrace the beauty of wilderness.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Charles Peng, President, HONOR India said “HONOR has been a forerunner when it comes to technology and innovation. Our products represent the brand’s commitment of creating an intelligent and fully-connected experience in all-scenarios, at competitive pricing. HONOR wearables have received appreciation among consumers, not just in India but globally as well. With these two new addition – HONOR Watch ES and HONOR Watch GS Pro, we are confident of yet again meeting the customers’ expectations and replicating the success story in India market.”

Sharing his views on the announcement, Rakesh Krishnan, Senior Director, Electronics at Flipkart said, “As a homegrown e-commerce platform, we always strive to bring the best-in-class technology products for millions of our consumers at their doorsteps. HONOR has been a great partner in this pursuit who understands the evolving consumer requirements. As consumers have shown a strong inclination towards smart wearables in the country, especially avid travelers and adventurers, the launch of HONOR Watch GS Pro on our platform ahead of the festive season will play a key role in fulfilling our consumers’ requirements.”

The HONOR Watch ES

Featuring a large 4.16cm (1.64”), 2.5D AMOLED Touch Display, 70% Screen-to-Body Ratio, 456×280 pixels at 326 PPI, the HONOR Watch ES offers an ergonomic design that fits comfortably to the wrist. With 200+ Watch Faces, Personalized and Customizable, and Always-on Display options, users can choose the style that is best suited to their personality. The HONOR Watch ES weighs 34 grams and is 1.07 cm (10.7 mm) thin[5] making it the perfect and lightweight device for everyday use.

Meant for the go-getters, the HONOR Watch ES, has 12 Animated Workout Courses[6] and 44 Animated Exercise Moves that help users to meet their fitness goals at the convenience of their home. These exercise moves clearly demonstrate various workout postures, ideal for improving users’ form and technique while training/ exercising. Powered with 95 Workout Modes and Automatic Workout detection, the HONOR Watch ES ensures that the user is always engaged and never misses to track their activities and workouts. The 95 Workout Modes include outdoor and indoor running, outdoor and indoor walking, outdoor and indoor cycling[7], pool swimming, free training, elliptical, rower and 85 other workout modes to select from. It monitors the effectiveness of training regimen and provides personalized instructions and recommendations, based on real-time indicators and also motivates users to go further with rewards and notifications when they reach new milestones, providing an extra incentive to keep pushing during activities and workout sessions.

The HONOR Watch ES can charge upto 70% in just 30 mins and can give upto 10 days of battery life after a full charge. Enabled with SpO2 Monitor, the HONOR Watch ES allows users to track their blood oxygen saturation levels. The smartwatch is also enabled with a 24/7 TruSeen™ 4.0 Heart Rate Monitor, supported by optimized optical path and monitoring algorithms that can alert users of elevated or abnormal results. It also comes equipped with TruSleep™ Sleep Monitor that specializes in scientific sleep stages and breathing analysis, providing high level sleep tracking. Personalized assessments and recommendations provide quality and crucial insights for improved sleep quality. The TuRelax™ Stress Monitor[8] allows users’ to manage everyday stress levels better understand their physical condition.

Other smart features include Music Control[9], Call Notifications and Reject Call Option, Find My Phone, Push Notifications, Weather, Alarm, Stopwatch, Timer and many more.

The HONOR Watch GS Pro

The HONOR Watch GS Pro’s rugged exterior has been crafted and designed to survive in the toughest environments. With 14 Types of MIL-STD-810G Tests, this smartwatch can withstand extreme conditions, including temperature-humidity-altitude resistance, salt spray, sand resistance and humidity resistance. This rugged smartwatch offers another breakthrough in battery performance with upto 25-days of battery life so that users can enjoy their exploration rather than worrying about battery life. By enabling the GPS Route Back feature in the HONOR Watch GS Pro, users can go back to the starting point, thanks to the built-in high precision dual satellite navigation system. As a result, it also saves battery life of the smartphone allowing users to conserve battery for other important activities.

Imagine getting calls when you are in the middle of a trek or climbing. With the built-in speaker and microphone inside the HONOR Watch GS Pro, users can take or make quick calls without having to take out the smartphone. Further, the useful outdoor information such as sunrise, sunset times, moon and tidal phases and bad weather alerts helps plan your outdoor activities better.

The globally recognized and awarded HONOR Watch GS Pro can keep a track of your fitness regime with its 100+ Workout Modes such as skiing, hiking, mountain climbing, trail running, swimming and a lot more. With the help of 5ATM water resistant and 6-axis sensor, the smartwatch can record numerous types of data such as trail (distance), average speed, maximum speed, duration, calories burnt, heart rate, stride frequency, cumulative elevation and maximum oxygen uptake, when you are running, hiking and doing triathlon. For the swimmers, it can do stroke recognition, stroke frequency, stroke count, SWOLF, average swimming pace, swimming laps, etc. and in case of elliptical machine and rowing, it records training performance (aerobic/anaerobic) and other related data. As a personal skiing coach, the smartwatch can track detailed data including total duration, average speed, hear rate, average, pace, biggest slope, climbed distance and calories burnt.

The HONOR GS Pro is equipped with SpO2 monitor, TuRelax™ Stress monitor, TruSleep™ and 24×7 TruSeen™ 4.0 Heart Rate Monitor, for better health monitoring and tracking. The HONOR Watch GS Pro is powered by Kirin A1 chipset and comes with 3.53 cm (1.39”) AMOLED Touch Display with a resolution of 454×454 pixels at 326 PPI to give you a more rich viewing experience in any lighting conditions. The user can select from a range of Watch Faces and even personalize their Watch Faces from their Phone Gallery, store up-to 500 songs or stream music from their smartphone using Music Control, check Call, Message and Social Media Notifications, Reject Calls, Find My Phone, Weather, Alarm, Stopwatch, Timer and much more.

Price, Availability and Offers

The HONOR Watch ES, Meteorite Black variant, will be available on Amazon from the 17th October 2020 midnight onwards during Great Indian Festival for a price of just INR 7,499. For Amazon Prime members, the sale will start from 16th October, 2020. Consumers will also be able to avail the NO Cost EMI option of upto 6 months and further, on payment using an HDFC Credit or Debit Card during the campaign period, there will be an additional 10% instant discount. HONOR India is also running a ‘Register & Win’ contest starting from 1st Sale day till 30th Nov, 2020. Consumers purchasing HONOR Watch ES need to call HONOR India Customer Service Support at 1800-210-9999 to register their device and win assured prize. For more information on the contest, please visit www.hihonor.com/in or follow HONOR India social media handles on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube.

The HONOR Watch GS Pro, in Midnight Black colour variant, will be available on Flipkart as “The Big Billion Days Specials”, which is a unique line of special products curated by Flipkart and are set to meet the aspirations of consumers across the country. The rugged smartwatch will be sold from 16th October 2020 midnight onwards, during the Big Billion Days at a price of just INR 17,999. For Flipkart early access members, the sale will start from 15th October, 2020. HONOR is also offering No Cost EMI option of upto 12 months (best NCEMI deal available in the category) for this smartwatch. Not just that, during the campaign period, consumers will get an additional 10% instant discount, on using the SBI Credit or Debit Card for payment.