Horoscope Today, February 20, 2021: Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius, and other zodiac signs – check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Weather and other commitments permitting, this is still a superb time for rural excursions or trips to another part of the country. Happily, Mercury, ruler of short journeys, is still stirring you up, encouraging you to look further afield for your next bout of satisfaction.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You may be squeezed between two conflicting trends; one a desire to get to grips with the facts, the other a realization that the truth lies in your imagination rather than in the real world. Such a dilemma implies that extreme caution is the best policy.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

For a short time mystery is in the air, and today’s planetary picture could add a new twist. Your Mercurial talents are ideally suited to digging out the truth, and there seems little doubt that this will turn out to be much stranger than you ever imagined.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Although there will be difficult times, partners will offer you succor and protection over the coming weeks. Today, though, a mystery will intensify, perhaps clouding your vision and obscuring the facts. Why, you ask yourself, can’t people just get on with each other?

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You are supposed to be a generous partner, yet in the final analysis you’re much too keen on your own ideas to really be able to agree or compromise with people who have opposing views. This stubborn attitude may be out of place today, so don’t force issues which should be left well alone.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Perhaps it’s just that you’ve been overworking but a long holiday is becoming an increasingly attractive proposition. Yet, even if you do get away, you will take your professional concerns with you. Perhaps you’re just looking for a way out of emotional stress!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

A challenging alignment from Venus to Mars encourages strange and little-known influences, which in turn stimulates your emotional desires but promotes caution. You would be advised to stand your ground, though – but never fight a battle you can’t win.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Partners must, repeat must, be involved in your financial thinking, even though it may not be the easiest thing in the world to make yourself understood. Is someone now being deliberately obtuse? Or do they just lack your depth of wisdom and understanding?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You may now be tiring of the endless opposition to your plans and ideas. But has it occurred to you that there may be a great deal of good, sound commonsense in what other people have to say? And that is precisely why you must avoid confrontation today and tomorrow.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Mars is still challenging your sign, guaranteeing lively times, even though you will have to put up with other people’s unhelpful or demanding behavior. Be sure to reach a compromise if this is the only way to gain acceptance. You may be worried that someone is undermining your interests, but don’t jump to conclusions.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Like your fellow air signs, the Librans and Geminians, you are enjoying the benefits of a seemingly endless series of wonderful planetary influences. If events don’t work out as planned, it is because you have seriously mishandled them. Make up for it now.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

An agreement on a major domestic matter is about to be reached. You may have cause to breathe a sigh of relief, although you must understand that you still have another two months to sort out the consequences. Why not make a determined effort to get on with colleagues and everyone in authority?