Horoscope Today, February 27, 2021: Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius, and other zodiac signs – check astrological prediction

THE DAY TODAY

As you know, I am very interested in the possibility of traveling to other planets. I recently came across a charming book published four hundred years ago which imagined people traveling to the Moon in a fantastic sailing ship. I rather fancy this. It sounds a lot more relaxing than being blasted off the earth in some giant space rocket!

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY

Partners may have been behaving out of character, though not for the first time. You may decide that someone is bluffing, and you could well be right. However, the question you must now face is whether you are prepared to do anything about it. In other words, are you happy to wait until the dust settles and make your move in a few weeks’ time?

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

A sudden change in your stars, towards an alignment which is very much more relaxed and supportive, should come at exactly the right moment to help you begin your life anew. Astrologically, the rest of your life begins here! I can’t say fairer than that!

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You are not regarded as a natural nomad, but one way or another your stars do seem to be rather unsettling. So, although today’s planets favor a domesticated life, do what you can to make your home that much more colorful! Keep busy but don’t let partners exploit your goodwill.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

It may come as a surprise to you that the sign of the zodiac responsible for your legendary talkativeness, is Leo. That is why your current colorful planets are trying to tell you to get out and meet as many people as you possibly can, as soon as you can.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Take as much time and expend as much effort as is necessary to repair a damaged relationship. Even if a personal rupture seems to be for the good, don’t imagine for one moment that it is all done and finished with! Whatever happens now could take a new twist in three months’ time.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

As if by magic, the Moon comes to your rescue, helping you make up your mind. This happens once a month, but this time around the change in your mood could be quite dramatic and, over the next few days, you could experience a sudden surge of confidence and optimism.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

After a brief social spell you may be ready to spend a little time by yourself. Actually, it would be a good idea to re-charge your emotional batteries ready for what should be a fine start to the coming week. If you’re keeping a secret, you may blurt it out tomorrow.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

One thing you can say about the recent past is that at least your skills in crisis management have been refined and, in some cases, wrought to perfection. Now you may relax and enjoy any pleasant social encounters conferred by the Moon in friendly regions of your chart.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Play to win today. There can be no coming second place, whether your goals are professional, financial or romantic. At the very least you should aim to exceed your own personal best. Some people say that it’s more important to compete than come top, but you could still do with some extra applause!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Today’s energetic Moon is just the ingredient required to make the whole world seem a much more compatible place. After today, you should begin to feel more comfortable with the direction that life, especially on the personal level, is going.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

The fact that there is so little new taking place in your chart today should come as a relief, for you should be able to begin to digest the many lessons still to be learned from recent upsets and opportunities. The next two months, by the way, present extraordinarily good opportunities in all areas. Couldn’t be better!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Listen very carefully indeed to partners’ little words of wisdom. They may be critical, but the fact is that you stand in need of truthful comment about what you are doing wrong – as well as praise for what you are doing right. You may even soon have cause to thank a rival!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Turn to favorite interests which you have either ignored for too long, or even completely abandoned. You may have been too bound up with other people’s problems recently, and it could be very valuable indeed to focus once more on what is important to you, rather than to what makes sense to them.