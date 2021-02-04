How much center estimated for the rail project in West Bengal. The ministry highlighted what was allocated for Bengal in the railway project kolkata

Railway Minister Piyush Goel said the amount allocated for metro projects in Bengal has been increased on the instructions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Piyush Goel said that most of the money has been invested in various railway projects in recent times.

#Kolkata: After becoming the Railway Minister in 2009, Mamata Banerjee undertook several projects for West Bengal. At the same time decided not to increase the rent. Critics say the operating ratio of Indian Railways is also deteriorating.

Multiple railway projects for Bengal are believed to have played a significant role in bringing the grassroots to power in 2011. Before the assembly elections in Bengal in 2021, the BJP is using development as a tool for that railway project.

Railway Minister Piyush Goel said the amount allocated for metro projects in Bengal has been increased on the instructions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Piyush Goel said that most of the money has been invested in various railway projects in recent times. Let’s see how much has been allocated for the Bengal railway project-

This year’s amount – Noapara-Barasat 520 crore



<!–

Loading…

–>

Dakshineswar 1 crore Airport-New Goriya 350 crore Joka-Bivadi Bagh 350 crore Central Park-Haldiram 100 crore East West Metro 900 crore

The amount of investment last year

Noapara-Barasat 200 crore Dakshineswar 10 crore Joka-Bivadi Bagh 99 crore Central Park-Haldiram 1 crore Airport-New Goriya 326 crore East West Metro 905 crore

South-Eastern Railway allocation increased by Tk 619 crore. In 2020-21, it was Rs 5401 crore. This year it is – 8120 crore rupees. * Doubling – Increased from 219 crore to 241 crore * Passenger comfort – Increased from 75 crore to 64.5 crore * Rail overbridge and underpass – Increased from 106 crore to 16 crore * Level crossing and related safety – Increased from 16 crore to 30 crore * Track Renewal – increased from 361 to 36 crore

In addition, a lot of money has been sanctioned in the three places where work is being done in Bengal to strengthen communication with Kolkata and South and Central India. These three projects are – * Kharagpur-Adityapur – Tk 275 crore * Narayanpur-Bhadrak – Tk 302 crore * Purulia-Kotshila – Tk 34 crore

Apart from presenting these figures, the Railway Minister said that there is no shortage of funds. Appropriate funding has been provided for all projects. Once the land is found and the local problems are solved, the work will be completed quickly. Incidentally, the work of several railway projects taken since 2009 has not been completed yet. Because of the land problem. This is the problem that arises with land acquisition. A month ago, Narendra Modi himself had a meeting on the metro projects in Bengal.

<!– bharat matronay static ads start

bharat matronay static ads end –>



Published by:Swaralipi Dasgupta First published:February 4, 2021, 7:48 PM IST

<!–



First published:

–>