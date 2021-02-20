How to use two different accounts on one phone in 4 steps

WhatsApp is still used by a large number of people in India and is a go-to app for messaging and video or voice calls. There are people who want to use two different WhatsApp accounts on one phone, but are unable to do that. Those who have a dual SIM phone will have to choose one number to use WhatsApp as there is no option to have a WhatsApp account with two phone numbers.

If users try to frequently switch their WhatsApp account between different devices, then their mobile number may be blocked from re-verifying the account. So, if you can’t repeatedly switch between different devices and numbers, how can you use two different WhatsApp accounts on a single phone?

There is an easy way to use dual WhatsApp apps on a device and for this, you just need to follow a few simple steps. These days, a lot of phones offer a parallel app feature, which can create a duplicate app of the one you want. Every smartphone from different brands has the same feature, but with a different name. Read on to know more about this.

Smartphones that offer parallel app-like feature

Samsung phones: Dual Messenger

Xiaomi: Dual Apps

Realme: Clone Apps

OnePlus: Parallel Apps

Oppo: Clone Apps

Vivo: App Clone

Asus: Twin Apps

If you are using a phone from one of these brands then you will find the duplicate app feature in the mentioned name as each company has a different label for the same feature. Using this feature, you can create a duplicate app of any supported-apps and then use them with different accounts on the same phone. Now, let’s take a look at how you can enable it.

How to use dual WhatsApp apps on one phone?

Step 1: Go to the settings section of your phone.

Step 2: As we are using a OnePlus phone, we typed “Parallel Apps” in the search bar.

Step 3: Once you find the feature in the settings, tap on it and then your device will display apps that support the parallel app feature.

Step 4: Tap on on WhatsApp and then a duplicate WhatsApp will be created on your phone. You can then sign in or sign up.