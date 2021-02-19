Navigation
How to Watch Live Telecast?
National News

How to Watch Live Telecast?

2 min read


ISL 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal Live Streaming: ATK Mohun Bagan take on SC East Bengal in the ISL Kolkata derby clash on Friday. The match is set to be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on February 19 with the kickoff scheduled for 7:30 PM.

ATK Mohun Bagan are currently table-toppers while their city rivals find themselves at the 9th spot in the second half of the season.

Predicted XIs

ATK Mohun Bagan: Arindam Bhattacharya, Subhasish Bose, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Carl McHugh, Lenny Rodrigues, Manvir Singh, David Williams, Marcelinho, Roy Krishna

SC East Bengal: Subrata Paul, Danny Fox, Raju Gaikwad, Sarthak Golui, Narayan Das, Jacques Maghoma, Ankit Mukherjee, Matti Steinmann, Anthony Pilkington, Sourav Das, Bright Enobakhare

When is ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal in the Indian Super League?

ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal will be played on Friday, February 19.

What time is the kickoff between ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal in the Indian Super League?

ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal will kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

Where is ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal in the Indian Super League being played?

The Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal will be played at the at Fatorda Stadium.

Which channel will air ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal in the Indian Super League?

The Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal will broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where can I watch the live streaming match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal?

The live streaming match of ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

.



Source link

Desk

See author's posts

Share
Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin

You May Like This --

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Kolkata Updates

Kolkata Updates

IPL Auction 2021, Moeen Ali: Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings England all-rounder Moin Ali | national

2 min read
Kolkata Updates

Husband and wife burned in the same cheetah! The family will be released within 6 months, watch the video Sindhi Bus Accident 8 months old Couple died cremation in same pyre | national

3 min read
Kolkata Updates

Unnao of that Yogi kingdom again, 2 Dalit girls killed in ‘poisoning’ rescued from the land!

3 min read
Kolkata Updates

This Petrol Pump Free Petrol in Tamil Nadu: Petrol Pump Offers Free Fuel For Children Who Recite Thiruvalluvar’s Couplets | national

1 min read
%d bloggers like this: