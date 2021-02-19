How to Watch Live Telecast?

ISL 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal Live Streaming: ATK Mohun Bagan take on SC East Bengal in the ISL Kolkata derby clash on Friday. The match is set to be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on February 19 with the kickoff scheduled for 7:30 PM.

ATK Mohun Bagan are currently table-toppers while their city rivals find themselves at the 9th spot in the second half of the season.

Predicted XIs

ATK Mohun Bagan: Arindam Bhattacharya, Subhasish Bose, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Carl McHugh, Lenny Rodrigues, Manvir Singh, David Williams, Marcelinho, Roy Krishna

SC East Bengal: Subrata Paul, Danny Fox, Raju Gaikwad, Sarthak Golui, Narayan Das, Jacques Maghoma, Ankit Mukherjee, Matti Steinmann, Anthony Pilkington, Sourav Das, Bright Enobakhare

When is ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal in the Indian Super League?

ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal will be played on Friday, February 19.

What time is the kickoff between ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal in the Indian Super League?

ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal will kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

Where is ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal in the Indian Super League being played?

The Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal will be played at the at Fatorda Stadium.

Which channel will air ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal in the Indian Super League?

The Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal will broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where can I watch the live streaming match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal?

The live streaming match of ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.