Hrithik records statement in e-mail exchange case

Two months after a case pertaining to an e-mail exchange controversy involving actors Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut got transferred to the Crime Intelligence Unit of the Mumbai Crime Branch, Roshan recorded his statement with police on Saturday.

Roshan had lodged a complaint with city Cyber ​​Police in 2016 alleging that hundreds of e-mails were sent out to Ranaut from an e-mail ID by an imposter posing as the actor.

Accordingly, on May 23, 2016, police had registered a case against unidentified persons under IPC section 419 (impersonation) and Sections 66C and D of the IT Act.

Pursuant to the filing of the case, the two actors had sent legal notices to each other, seeking an apology.

However as there was no progress in the complaint he had registered, Roshan, through his lawyer had submitted an application to the Mumbai Police Commissioner, seeking information on the development of the case in December 2020.

The letter read, “We write to you on behalf of our client Mr. Hrithik Roshan. Our client lodged an FIR bearing CRNo.78 / 2016 dated 23.05.2016, with the Cyber ​​Crime police station against unidentified individuals for offenses punishable under sections 419 IPC r / w. sections 66 (c) and 66 (d) of the IT Act. A copy of the FIR is attached herewith for ease of reference. Our client co-operated with the investigation and handed over his electronic devices. It is pertinent to state that in spite of an order dated 30.11.2016, passed by the Ld. Magistrate, Esplanade Court, directing the return of our client’s laptop and phone he has not collected the same as he wanted to assist the police to reach the real culprits who had impersonated him. “

Roshan was present for two hours, where he reiterated his statement he had given to the Cyber ​​Police earlier.