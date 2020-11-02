HSIL TO INVEST ₹220 CRORES IN AGI GLASPAC TO SET UP NEW GREENFIELD SPECIALTY GLASS MANUFACTURING FACILITY

HSIL, India’s second-largest glass packaging producer, announced an investment of ₹220 crores in AGI Glaspac to manufacture ‘Specialty Glass.’ The Greenfield facility based out of Bhongir, Telangana will be operational by the end of September 2022. The facility will have a manufacturing capacity of 150 tonnes per day and will include one new furnace with five manufacturing lines spread across 15 acres. In a context of strong global demand for high-end specialty glass bottles, AGI Glaspac will also focus on exports to the USA, Australia, and a few European countries.

The high-quality specialty glass products will cater to industries such as pharmaceuticals including vials, perfumery, cosmetics, and high-end liquor. The state-of-the-art facility will be equipped with cutting-edge technology rooted in the principles of digital manufacturing, and will also create job opportunities in the region. AGI Glaspac already has two manufacturing plants in India, one in Sanathnagar and the other one in Bhongir, Telangana with an overall capacity of manufacturing 1600 tonnes container glass per day.

Mr. Sandip Somany, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, HSIL Limited said,” I am very excited that we are foraying into the production of specialty glass, as it further strengthens our footprint in the glass packaging segment. This segment is set to gain momentum from the increasing marketing strategies and advertisements implemented by high-end perfumery, liquor, and cosmetics companies besides, the rising trend of online shopping which would propel the growth across the country.”

AGI Glaspac is India’s second-largest and the most profitable glass packaging manufacturer. The company develops a comprehensive and highly appreciated range of standard designs catering to marquee clients in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, fast-moving consumer goods, retail, pharmaceuticals, and edible oil industries.

In FY 2019-20, AGI Glaspac introduced Greendrop Glassware, a B2C brand to manufacture transparent, coloured, and printed glass for water, milk, juice bottles, and food storage jars in various sizes to meet varied customer requirements. The bottles under the brand are free from BPA, toxins, chemicals, and lead, making them the safest and most durable choice for consumers.

About HSIL: The company was founded in 1960 as Hindusthan Twyfords Limited, in technical collaboration with Twyfords, United Kingdom to establish the first vitreous china sanitaryware manufacturing company in India. Today, the company houses the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of Packaging Products; and manufacturing of Building Products. The company manufacture and market various packaging products, including glass containers and Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) bottles and products and security caps and closures. These products cater to various industries like alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, fast-moving consumer goods, retail, pharmaceuticals, and edible oil amongst others.