Huge amount of money-firearms recovered in the city before the vote, women arms smugglers in the net huge ammout of illegal fire arms and 50 lakh rupee recovered by kolkata police 4 arrested | kolkata

A large quantity of arms was recovered on Saturday before the election by the anti-gang branch of the Kolkata Police. However, this time there is a woman arms dealer in the list.

#Kolkata: This time in the net of Kolkata police MHila arms smuggler! A large quantity of arms was recovered on Saturday before the election by the anti-gang branch of the Kolkata Police. However, this time there is a woman arms dealer in the list. The names of the arrested are Shah Rukh Mistry, Yasmeen Begum, Abdul Selim Gazi. According to intelligence sources, Yasmin Begum and Shah Rukh Mistry were arrested from in front of the Eden Gardens railway ticket counter at Babughat in Maidan police station area. 4 pistols and 6 magazines were recovered. The weapon was supposed to be given to a man named Abdul Selim Gazi.

Abdul was also later arrested from Baruipur. According to intelligence sources, Shah Rukh Mistry and Yasmeen Begum took a bus from Dharmatala to Munger in Bihar last Thursday. From there he bought weapons and brought them to the city. Then the weapon was to be given to Abdul Ghazi. Because Abdul used to supply arms in Basirhat, Hasnabad, Malch area. Detectives have found out that the woman named Yasmeen Begum had brought weapons from Bihar several times before.

On the other hand, a huge amount of money was recovered from Khas Kolkata after Nagarpal Anuj Sharma directed the crime meeting. Kolkata police recovered Rs 50 lakh from the post office before the election. One person has been arrested for illegally keeping money. The victim’s name is Mohammad Nazim. 1300 notes of 2000 rupees and 4800 pieces of 500 rupees were recovered from the victim. Earlier on January 26, Rs 50 lakh was recovered from the Posta area. Pawan Yadav, a resident of Bihar, was arrested from Posta Rabindra Saini area on charges of illegal possession. Where did 50 lakh rupees come from? Pawan could not give a good answer as to who brought the money and why. He was then arrested by Calcutta police detectives.

ARPITA HAZRA

<!– bharat matronay static ads start

bharat matronay static ads end –>



Published by:Shubhagata Dey First published:January 30, 2021, 7:26 PM IST

<!–



First published:

–>