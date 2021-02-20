Navigation
Hugh Jackman’s Reminiscence gets a release date
National News

Hugh Jackman’s Reminiscence gets a release date

2 min read


Hugh Jackman-starrer sci-fi thriller Reminiscence will make its debut in US theaters and on streamer HBO Max on September 3 this year.

The movie, which also features Rebecca Ferguson, Thandie Newton and Cliff Curtis, marks the feature directorial debut of Westworld co-creator Lisa Joy.

Jackman, known for movies such as X-Men series, The Prestige, The Greatest Showman and Prisoners, shared the news in a post on Twitter on Friday.

“You’re going on a journey through memory. All you have to do is follow my voice. #Reminiscence, in US theaters and streaming starting 9.3.21. (Internationally in theaters starting 8.25.21). @hbomax @wbpictures ”he tweeted.

The story is about Nicolas Bannister (Jackman), a rugged and solitary veteran living in a near-future Miami flooded by rising seas. He is an expert in a dangerous occupation: he offers clients the chance to relive any memory they desire.

“His life changes when he meets Mae. What begins as a simple matter of lost and found becomes a passionate love affair.

“But when a different client’s memories implicate Mae in a series of violent crimes, Bannister must delve through the dark world of the past to uncover the truth about the woman he fell for,” the official plotline read.

The movie’s cast also includes Marina de Tavira, Daniel Wu, Mojean Aria, Brett Cullen, Natalie Martinez, Angela Sarafyan and Nico Parker.

Reminiscence has been produced by Jonathan Nolan, Michael De Luca and Aaron Ryder.

.



Source link

Desk

See author's posts

Share
Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin

You May Like This --

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Kolkata Updates

Kolkata Updates

CINI to Aware, Sensitize and Response to COVID-19

2 min read
Fashion & Lifestyle Kolkata Updates

Kareem’s Kolkata introduces new additions to its menu

4 min read
Entertainment Kolkata Updates

“Hit Wicket” to host cricket enthusiasts of Kolkata in the shortest month of the year with the “Shortest Price

2 min read
Kolkata Updates

IPL Auction 2021, Moeen Ali: Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings England all-rounder Moin Ali | national

2 min read
%d bloggers like this: