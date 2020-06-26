Sun. Jun 28th, 2020

The Times of Bengal

Hulladek Recycling launches Contactless pickup services

Kolkata based e-waste management company Hulladek Recycling announced to launch contactless pickup services in Kolkata along with other cities. Hulladek provides door-to-door pickup services of electronic and electrical waste from corporate and residential places. Adhering to strict safety regulations for the safety of the customers as well as logistics executives, Hulladek has started the contactless services in the city. The service has also been launched in Bhubaneswar, Shillong, Guwahati, Jamshedpur, Dimapur, Kohima and Agartala along with Kolkata.

Nandan Mall, Chief Executive Officer, Hulladek Recycling said, “Hulladek has always believed in helping people by understanding the need of the hour. We understand that Coronavirus will not disappear overnight and drastic steps need to be taken in order to be in tandem with the new normal.”

He further said, “The global scenario at present has not stopped us from providing proper e-waste disposal solutions for our customers. Keeping this in mind, we have launched the contactless pick up services. We have been providing contactless pick-up services for our clients by adopting strict measures of safety. Our logistics executives are equipped with masks, gloves, head caps and face shields to avoid contact with anyone or any surface.”

Hulladek Recycling Private Limited is Eastern India’s initiative to do their bit to make the world a greener place through establishing proper and organised e-waste management systems across the country. It was founded with the mission to combat the growing menace of e-waste generation and mismanagement in India. Embedded in the evergreen mantra of Reduce, Re-Use and Recycle, the company works towards effectively channelizing the electronic and electrical waste of the country.

The brand strives towards building a strong community of responsible, aware and driven citizens who can be its ambassadors of a better tomorrow, who not only respond and participate in its brand awareness drives and initiatives, but also actively lead waste management. To avail the contactless services, people can call on toll-free number 1800-212-7880.

About Hulladek Recycling: Hulladek Recycling is an e-waste management company that has been providing solutions for proper electronic waste disposal since 2014. It assists in setting up state-of-the-art, state-compliant waste collection and channelization centres. It aims to establish error-free, stakeholder-friendly networks, to ensure sustainable collection and channelization of e-waste for disposal.  The organization is headquartered in Kolkata and has offices in Jamshedpur, Dimapur, Kohima, Agartala, Bhubaneshwar, Shillong and Guwahati.

