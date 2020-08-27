Hulladek Recycling starts ‘Green Ambassador Program’ for Kolkata Students

To create awareness about recycling, e-waste management and sustainability among the city students, Kolkata based e-waste management company Hulladek Recycling has launched ‘Green Ambassador Program’, a 1-month volunteer program for students aged 15 and above. The program is applicable for students across Kolkata. There are no charges to enroll for the program.

The Green Ambassador Program is a 1-month volunteer program for students aged 15 and above:

· 1 Month- Work from Home (Students will be required to come to office once every week)

· Flexible work hours (4-5hrs daily at the most)

· Certificate for Volunteer Work (at the completion of the program)

· Reporting under the Marketing Team

The students will get exposure in the following areas:

· Marketing prospects in a Start-Up

· Basics of Social Media Marketing (Facebook Ads, Instagram Promotions)

· Basics of Direct Marketing

· Introduction to Public Relations (Newspapers, Magazines)

· Introduction to Corporate Communication (Emails, Proposals)

· Online Event Management (Organizing webinars, contests)

· E-waste Management Project

Students will be assigned the following responsibilities under the supervision of the reporting manager:

· Social Media Campaign – Ideation and Implementation

· Lead Generation

· Organizing Awareness Programs

· Organizing E-waste Collection Drives

· Content writing

· Preparing presentations

At the end of the tenure, the students will have to submit a report on the work they have done. One copy of the report can be sent to their respective schools as well. The students will also be given a certificate. Students can get in touch at jobs@hulladek.re or call at 1800-212-7880.

Nandan Mall, Chief Executive Officer, Hulladek Recycling said, “Hulladek has always believed in helping people by understanding the need of the hour. Hulladek Recycling works with a young, enthusiastic and vibrant team passionate to bring change in the society and the country at large. Students can use their holidays to get an insight of Green Ambassador Program and can avail the opportunity to know about Recycling and managing e-waste.”

About Hulladek Recycling: Hulladek Recycling is an e-waste management company that has been providing solutions for proper electronic waste disposal since 2014. It assists in setting up state-of-the-art, state-compliant waste collection and channelization centres. It aims to establish error-free, stakeholder-friendly networks, to ensure sustainable collection and channelization of e-waste for disposal. The organization is headquartered in Kolkata and has offices in Jamshedpur, Dimapur, Kohima, Agartala, Bhubaneshwar, Shillong and Guwahati.