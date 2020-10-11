Hulladek Recycling to organize Panel Discussion on International E-waste Day

To celebrate International E-waste Day in a unique way, Kolkata based e-waste management company Hulladek Recycling Pvt. Ltd. will be organizing a virtual panel discussion to create awareness among people about the importance of recycling, reusing and sustainability for the betterment of the nature.

The theme of the panel discussion will be – “E-Waste Management in India: The Inside Story”. The e-panel discussion would be organized along with other e-waste management companies from across the country like Namo eWaste Management Ltd (NCR), Sahaas Zero Waste (Bangalore), and The Recycling Company (Mumbai).

Some of the important topics to be discussed in the panel discussion are: Importance of e-waste, Change in consumer behaviour in the last few years, E-waste management as a career, Informal sector, Scope of innovation, to name a few.

Nandan Mall, Chief Executive Officer, Hulladek Recycling said, “This International E-waste Day, we request people to come forward and take pledge for recycling of their e–waste. This is high time, we should all think together for the nature. This not onl effects our health but it also impacts the environment and overall well-being.”

About Hulladek Recycling: Hulladek Recycling is an e-waste management company that has been providing solutions for proper electronic waste disposal since 2014. It assists in setting up state-of-the-art, state-compliant waste collection and channelization centres. It aims to establish error-free, stakeholder-friendly networks, to ensure sustainable collection and channelization of e-waste for disposal. The organization is headquartered in Kolkata and has offices in Jamshedpur, Dimapur, Kohima, Agartala, Bhubaneshwar, Shillong and Guwahati.