Husband and wife burned in the same cheetah! The family will be released within 6 months, watch the video Sindhi Bus Accident 8 months old Couple died cremation in same pyre | national

The fire that they swore to live together as witnesses burned together. The elders of the house cried …

# Bhopal: Wife 6 is burning in the same cheetah with her husband At the time of marriage, he kept his promise to spend the rest of his life together as a witness. Husband Ajay and his wife drowned in a bus accident in Sindh province. They got married only 6 months ago Their home is at Bhuimade in Deori village in Sindh Tears in the eyes of the villagers over the untimely death of the couple Everyone is in mourning There is emptiness in the whole village

As soon as the news of their death spread after the accident, there was a shadow of mourning in the village Then, as soon as the frozen bodies of the husband and wife came, there was wailing all over the village Many did not want to go to see the couple’s body Especially the elders of the village could not accept the death of this couple in any way So many people could not go to the crematorium to take their bodies They are so emotionally broken

26 year old Ajay Panikha 6 A teacher by profession, he wanted his wife Tapasya to come to the same profession The age of wife Tapasya was 21 ৷ He was studying at Kamala College in Sindhi The two of them were going to bring some documents to prepare for the exam in Satna They got married on June 26, 2020

Six bodies have been recovered in a bus accident in Sindh There are still a number of people still missing Rescue work is going on The rescue operation started again on Thursday morning People of the missing family have gathered in the area The bus carrying passengers overturned in the water Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences over the accident



He was coming from Satna to Sidhi district around 7.30 am on Tuesday. The accident took place in Rampur Niyakin area on the way. The bus was supposed to divert from Chuia Valley, but the driver changed lanes to avoid traffic jams. After a while, the bus lost control and fell into the canal of Bansagar Dam. SDRF team reached the spot with a crane. Several were rescued and sent to hospital. The driver of the bus miraculously survived. So far 51 people have been reported dead

Published by:Pooja Basu First published:February 18, 2021, 3:15 PM IST

